Nasdaq futures fell on Thursday, promising further decline into correction territory, as stocks continued to sink under the burden of disappointing Big Tech earnings reports and rising bond yields.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell about 0.9%, a sign that tech stocks are still under pressure after recording their worst one-day performance in eight months on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were down 0.5% on the back of the benchmark’s lowest level since May. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures slipped 0.2%, echoing the previous day’s modest losses.

Earnings are in the driver’s seat for stocks, as investors punish megacaps whose third-quarter reports were more disappointing than expected. Concerns are growing that valuations are too high in a world of rising Treasury yields, as the benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) climbed near 5% on Thursday.

While META’s earnings beat on the top and bottom lines, its shares reversed early gains after Facebook’s parent warned that geopolitical unrest could hit its advertising business. Gave. Earnings flow resumed on Thursday with Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), Ford (F) and Chipotle (CMG) leading the way.

Overall, the Big Tech results are seen as not providing a clear story at a time when the stock market needs it, which could mean they may not be enough to drive a rally like in previous earnings sessions. Will be.

“There’s real dispersion,” said Rick Ryder, BlackRock’s global CIO, noting earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet. “We’re getting a series of conflicting signals in the markets. That’s why the markets are so volatile, so uncertain.”

Thursday’s release of third quarter GDP readings may provide some direction. This is expected to be the high-water mark for economic growth in 2023 after a series of data showed resilience, according to the first estimate.

Source: finance.yahoo.com