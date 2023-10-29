Nasdaq corrected – investors should consider this

Last week, the Nasdaq declined, marking the 70th correction in its 52-year history.

The tech-heavy index, dominated by the Magnificent Seven and sensitive to interest rate movements, is down about 23% year-to-date. With heightened geopolitical risks and rising Treasury yields, investors are looking for results in stocks that once soared to new heights on the back of potential — and Big Tech’s earnings haven’t delivered.

Amazon (AMZN) came in with beats on the top and bottom lines and, while the company reported 12% cloud growth year-over-year, cloud revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations. Similarly, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported revenue and EPS beats — but Google parent cloud missed significantly on revenue, which came in at $8.41 billion, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.6 billion.

The exception was Microsoft (MSFT) which beat both the top and the bottom line, winning on the cloud with its Azure business, topping expectations for both revenue and growth.

Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA) badly missed Wall Street estimates. Apple (AAPL), which will report next week, sees its device sales slowing in 2023.

Social media giant Meta (META) beat estimates, but issued conservative Q4 guidance, citing geopolitical unrest – a sentiment echoed by Snap (SNAP).

“I think the main factor was that we had come to rely on the sustained outperformance of a narrow list of mega-cap technology stocks,” Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told Yahoo Finance. “The good thing about top-heavy market-cap weighted indices is that they perform excellent when their largest components perform well; the bad thing is that they perform very poorly when those stocks do not perform well.” Let’s perform.”

It’s not that these earnings were disappointing overall, in fact, they were just a dose of reality to a market that was overly optimistic about AI. Still, Amazon stock is up more than 50% year-to-date, while Microsoft stock is up nearly 40% in that time frame.

But the macroeconomic environment is becoming tough. Interest rates are high, driving up capital costs, while speculative investments like CDs are becoming increasingly attractive. The consumer situation is delicate, as student loan payments have resumed, gas costs are rising, mortgage rates are approaching 8%, and inflation has proven sticky.

Additionally, AI, although an eventual tailwind, has not yet been fully monetized in any way, shape, or form. That process will take time. Take Oracle (ORCL) — the SaaS giant has no shortage of demand for its AI services, but can’t get enough Nvidia (NVDA) chips to train and deploy those services.

The story is far from Oracle alone. Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon all do business with Nvidia. The e-commerce giant’s CEO Andy Jassy said on its earnings call that the company is looking at ways its cloud service AWS can further monetize its services.

For investors, it depends on whether you are taking a long-term or near-term view.

“Long-term investors shouldn’t pay too much attention to these types of moves,” Will Rhind, CEO and founder of GraniteShares, told Yahoo Finance. “Interest rates are likely at the top of the cycle, and the economy is still in pretty good shape.”

However, in times like these, “it is important for investors to approach the market with quality companies that are demonstrating earnings growth and stability,” Rhind said.

For those looking at the near to medium term, try to resist the tendency to blindly follow the herd.

“When you have a stock like Google that goes down 10%, it starts a dangerous deleveraging cycle where investors have to cover those margin calls,” Ivana Delevska, founder and CIO of Spear Invest, told Yahoo Finance. “Companies are forced to sell those in which they have high confidence.”

But not all moves are equal; Quality companies like Google may be involved in sharp sales, but that doesn’t mean there’s a problem with its fundamentals.

Historically, Nasdaq corrections have been linked to some key moments, from the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000 to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a reason we prefer broad market rallies over narrow rallies. In the latter case, unless money rotates from the leaders to the laggards, the market suffers losses,” Sosnik said. “When money moves away from politicians and out of the market altogether, that’s a problem. That’s what we saw this week.”

