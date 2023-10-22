NASDAQ: A Hidden Financial Market Gem (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

habapa

Introduction

it’s time to talk Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), On August 31, I wrote an article titled Top Tier Financial Dividend Growth with NasdaqThe purpose of which is to explain how Nasdaq is moving beyond traditional stock exchange services, building a financial powerhouse with next-generation capabilities.

The company’s transformation, marked by investments in cloud computing, AI innovation and strategic acquisitions such as Adenza, positions it for significant growth. Nasdaq’s ability to take advantage of market modernization, ESG trends and anti-financial crime initiatives enhances its cross-selling potential. Nasdaq’s low valuation and optimistic growth projections present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

The company just reported its earnings, confirming that its strategy is paying off. The company is seeing growth across sectors, with new segments offsetting some of the weaknesses in traditional services.

I believe the Nasdaq remains a PurchaseBecause we are seeing an attractive mix of strong company fundamentals and market headwinds that keep the stock attractively valued.

So, let’s get into the details!

Nasdaq is rising rapidly

In the third quarter of this year, Nasdaq recorded excellent financial performance.

They achieved net revenues of $940 million, up 6% from the previous year, with a 5% organic growth rate.

Revenue from their solutions businesses reached $694 million, up 9% year-on-year and 8% organically. Total ARR (annual recurring revenue) increased 6% to $2.1 billion, with SaaS revenue now accounting for 37% of total company ARR.

This increase was primarily driven by continued strength in the Anti-Financial Crime division, reflecting strong demand for Nasdaq’s services.

Nasdaq Inc.

Revenue in the Market Platform division increased by $2 million due to changes in FX rates. Trading Services organic revenue declined 2%, primarily due to lower European trading revenue, although improved cash equity revenue capture mostly offset flat US revenue.

Nasdaq Inc.

Market Technology showed 3% organic revenue growth, although the increase was less than the year before. ARR totaled $511 million, representing growth of 2%.

Revenue in the Capital Access Platform division increased by $34 million or 8% due to a 15% increase in index revenues, along with strong performance in the indexes.

Nasdaq Inc.

The division saw net inflows of $24 billion over the last 12 months, although AUM was negatively impacted by recent market trends.

In the Data and Listing Services division, revenue increased 5%, with organic growth of 4%. This was attributed to the strength of the data business and the impact of de-listing and weak IPO environment on listing revenue growth.

Furthermore, as I already briefly mentioned, anti-financial crime revenues saw an impressive growth of 21% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by strong demand for fraud detection and anti-money laundering solutions and SaaS-based monitoring solutions.

Nasdaq Inc.

The Nasdaq also welcomed 83 new operating company IPOs year-to-date, maintaining a strong win rate, which is somewhat unusual in this market environment.

Shareholder returns and growth progress

Thanks to strong financial performance and a healthy balance sheet, NDAQ shareholders remain well-positioned.

The company’s adjusted total debt to EBITDA ratio fell to 2.4x. The net leverage ratio (gross debt minus cash) is expected to end this year at 1.6x EBITDA.

The company paid a $108 million common stock dividend during the third quarter and increased its share repurchase authorization to a total of $2 billion. This is 8% of its current market cap!

Nasdaq Inc.

With free cash flow of $1.6 billion based on the trailing 12 months, Nasdaq believes it is well positioned to support organic growth, execute its deleveraging plan, increase the dividend payout ratio over time and minimize dilution. Is in a good position to repurchase shares.

On April 19, the company increased its dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share per quarter. This implies a yield of 1.7%. This dividend comes with a 31% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 9%.

Steady growth has allowed NDAQ to outperform both the market and its stock exchange peers over the past ten years.

To stay on top, the company is constantly innovating, building on the strong foundation we just discussed.

For example, the company is adopting technologies like cloud and artificial intelligence. The company introduced a new AI-powered order type called Dynamic Midpoint Extended Life Order (Dynamic M-ELO).

Nasdaq Inc.

The goal of this order type is to optimize holding periods throughout the trading day on a stock-by-stock basis to improve fill rates and reduce market friction.

They also launched Nasdaq Metrio, a SaaS-based solution that integrates Nasdaq and Metrio’s sustainability reporting and workflow offerings. This solution helps corporates collect, measure and report sustainability data on a single platform.

Additionally, Nasdaq is progressing well toward the closing of the Adenza transaction, which I discussed in detail in my previous article.

They have completed anti-trust reviews, and Thoma Bravo is on track to receive the remaining approvals from Nordic and Baltic financial regulators.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adenza’s performance was strong in the third quarter, with sustained currency ARR growth in the high teens. They added 17 new customers and three cross-sells year-over-year, showing solid growth in net revenue retention.

Nasdaq Inc.

Additionally, Adenza is making progress towards delivering its solutions through the cloud, with 55% of bookings during the first three quarters of 2023 being for cloud delivery solutions.

Additionally, approximately 80% of Adenza’s revenues are recurring, making Nasdaq’s cash flow more consistent.

Evaluation

The NDAQ is expected to remain relatively unaffected by the current macro environment of sticky inflation, high rates and weak growth. The company is expected to maintain mid-single-digit EPS growth through 2025, which I’ve highlighted in the chart below.

I also highlighted that the Nasdaq’s 10-year normalized P/E multiple is 18.7x. Right now, NDAQ is trading at 18.3x EPS. When factoring in the expected growth and its long-term valuation, the stock has the potential to return 9.1% per annum till 2025. This is in line with broader market expectations.

fast graph

The current consensus price target is $60, which is 20% above the current price. This is in line with the above expectations.

If I were looking for NDAQ exposure, I would try to buy it near $48, which appears to be an area of ​​strong support.

If the Fed struggles to control inflation, stocks could go lower, increasing the risk of stagflation, which would hurt investors’ risk appetite. Therefore, I believe that gradually buying stocks on our watchlist (like Nasdaq) is the way to go, as this reduces timing risks.

take away

Nasdaq is making significant progress in its transformation into a financial powerhouse with next-generation capabilities.

With strong financial performance, a focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions, Nasdaq is well-positioned for growth.

The company’s expansion into areas such as anti-financial crime, cloud computing and AI is paying off, driving impressive revenue growth.

Nasdaq’s commitment to shareholder returns is supported through its consistent dividend increases and share repurchases. The company’s financial strength and consistent growth make it an attractive option for long-term investors.

While the stock market environment remains uncertain, Nasdaq’s growth potential and attractive valuation suggest a promising outlook.

