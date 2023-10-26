Nasdaq 100 futures fall on Wednesday evening after sharp selling: Live updates

50 minutes ago

Ford shares rise 2% after auto giant reaches settlement with UAW

The United Auto Workers and Ford Motor have agreed to terms in principle on a tentative deal that could end a labor strike at the automaker, sources confirmed to CNBC.

Two sources told CNBC that a temporary agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday evening pending approval by union leaders. UAW members had been on strike since mid-September.

Ford shares rose 2.5% in after-hours trading. The automaker is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on Thursday after the close.

,Darla Mercado, Mike Wayland

an hour ago

Troubled utilities are the only winning sector in October

It’s been a tough 2023 for utilities, but the troubled sector is the only sector in the S&P 500 that’s positive for the month.

Utilities are down about 16% this year, but they managed to post a gain of 0.66% in October. The sector is also on pace for weekly gains with consumer discretionary. Another nine sectors are headed for losses this week.

Big winners in the utilities sector this week include NextEra Energy, which is up about 8.7% in the period, and AES Corp., which is up 6.2%.

Utilities are beloved by income-focused investors for their dividend payments, but they have fallen on hard times as interest rates have risen. This causes companies to face higher financing costs and puts pressure on the balance sheets of companies that are already leveraged.

,Darla Mercado, Nick Wells

an hour ago

Meta shares fall in after-hours trading, reversing earnings-driven gains

Meta shares fell 3.1% in after-market trading after Facebook parent company CFO Susan Lee said the company was seeing a softening of ad spending in the fourth quarter.

The stock jumped more than 2% early on Wednesday after Meta’s earnings report reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as revenue increased 23%, the fastest rate of growth since 2021. The company also lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. However, revenue is expected to come in between $36.5 to $40 billion, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected $38.84 billion.

Lee said Meta has seen a softening of ad spending with the onset of the Middle East conflict, as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third week.

“We’re seeing continued strong advertiser demand in key areas, including online commerce and gaming, but we’re also seeing more volatility at the beginning of the quarter,” Lee said. “That’s why we expanded our guidance range to capture that uncertainty.”

The executive said that while the company can’t definitively attribute the demand softening to any geopolitical event, Meta has historically seen broader demand softening following other regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

– Pia Singh, Stéphane Desaulniers

an hour ago

Stock futures opened with a decline on Wednesday

Source: www.cnbc.com