NASA’s plan to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon is closer to reality

What is the most important thing you need to live and work on the Moon? Power. For NASA’s upcoming Artemis program, delivering power to lunar bases is a top priority.

That’s why the agency created its Fission Surface Power Project. The idea is to develop the concept of a small nuclear fission reactor to generate electricity on the lunar surface.

The project has just completed its initial phase (which began in 2022), which included three contracts worth $5 million for commercial partners to develop the fission reactor design. NASA selected each of Bethesda, MD, Westinghouse of Cranberry, PA, and IX of Houston, Texas, for a 12-month Phase 1 award to further develop the preliminary designs.

Each partner was tasked with presenting a design of a reactor and systems for power conversion, heat rejection, and power management and distribution.

Of course, the partners were required to provide estimated costs for their systems and development plans. The ultimate goal was to create a system that could support lunar bases for a decade. These designs will also serve as a way to plan and build similar systems on Mars.

Power systems spell the difference between success and failure in any mission. For the Moon and Mars, it is the difference between life and death. Nuclear energy is the most likely route to meet long-term energy needs.

“Demonstrating a nuclear power source on the Moon is essential to show that it is a safe, clean, reliable option,” said Trudy Cortes, program director, Technology Demonstration Mission, for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“The lunar night is challenging from a technological standpoint, so having an energy source like this nuclear reactor, which operates independent of the Sun, is a viable option for long-term exploration and science efforts on the Moon.”

Why fission reactor?

Let’s face it – living and working on the Moon presents a lot of challenges. Safe, clean energy helps overcome many of the dangers lunar explorers will face. Solar power provides a reliable source of energy to keep things running.

But, during lunar nights the solar power grid will be in darkness at least half the time. This does not mean that solar energy will not be used. But, it is necessary to have another power source. This is where fission reactors come in handy.

NASA and other agencies may place nuclear reactors in locations that spend their time in partial or complete shade. In many cases, in-situ deposits of ice exist in the same areas.

The advantage of nuclear reactors is that they can operate all the time, whether there is sunlight or not. This is a big plus for power needs during the 14 night long lunar night.

Note that NASA is not saying that only nuclear fission generators will be used on the Moon. A combination of solar and nuclear installations will likely meet the power needs of residences and science laboratories.

Reactor Specifications for the Moon and Beyond

In its insistence on further work on designs, NASA wanted to see plans for reactors that could operate for at least a decade without human intervention. This minimizes any danger from accidental radiation exposure and allows lunar explorers to focus on their primary science and exploration tasks.

Specifications for the reactor design specify that it will weigh less than six metric tons and produce 40 kilowatts of power. This is enough to demonstrate the system’s capability and provide power for habitats, grids, and science experiments. If you installed that same reactor in a typical neighborhood on Earth, it would be enough to power 33 homes.

The agency made the requirements open and flexible so that each company could feel free to explore new directions in terms of the designs they submitted.

“There was a healthy diversity of approaches; they were all very unique from each other,” said Lindsay Kalden, fission surface power project manager at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

“We deliberately didn’t give them a lot of requirements because we wanted them to think outside the box.”

Now with feedback from commercial partners, NASA has begun work on a Phase 2 request for 2025. After that, the agency hopes to deliver a system for use on the Moon in the early 2030s. In the distant future, after the system has undergone “baptism by fire” on the Moon, NASA will redesign a nuclear fission reactor specifically for use on Mars.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.

