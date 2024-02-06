NASA’s Mars rover catches Ingenuity helicopter at final resting place

This processed, cropped image shows Ingenuity at its final landing location on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/Amanda Kooser

NASA’s pioneering Mars helicopter Ingenuity took off for its final flight on Jan. 18. The mini rotorcraft suffered rotor blade damage, ending an epic, over-achieving mission. The Perseverance Mars rover captured a view of Ingenuity’s final resting place on February 4. It doesn’t answer all the questions about what happened during the flight, but it brings a sense of closure to a mission that has captured the imagination of scientists and space casuals. Fans alike.

Ingenuity was no longer in sight when the rotorcraft was damaged, so the rover had to move into position to take long-range photographs. The image shows a field of scattered rocks in the foreground and a landscape of expansive dunes in the distance. Ingenuity sits alone near the top of a mound, casting a side shadow.

A view of the Perseverance rover shows the Ingenuity helicopter at upper left. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Simplicity is sitting straight. “Miraculously, this little plane is still tougher than we ever imagined,” Ingenuity project manager Teddy Zanetos said during a tribute on January 31. Damage to the carbon-fibre blade was probably caused by impact with the surface. The team is still working to understand how the damage occurred.

The image is not a glamorous goodbye close-up. The helicopter is a speck in front of a wider scene. This is a reminder of the realities of Mars exploration. The planet’s surface is cold, windy and dry. Robots eventually break down, get clogged with dust, get stuck, or run out of energy.

The solar-powered helicopter was originally designed for a handful of flights, but it kept flying, eventually completing 72 flights with about 130 minutes of air time and covering 11 miles of Mars. It all started in April 2021 when the rotorcraft made a short flight and made history as the first example of powered, controlled flight on another planet.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter casts a shadow on the dusty surface on August 2, 2023. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/Amanda Kooser

The damage to Ingenuity’s blades on its final flight came as a surprise. The helicopter communicates through the Perseverance rover and lost contact with its wheeled companion for a period of time. Ingenuity later photographed the shadow showing the ragged edge of the carbon-fiber blade. “Based on the images seen so far, we suspect that all four blades of the rotor are damaged,” Zanetos said. While Ingenuity can still “talk” to the rover, it is no longer able to take to the air.

Simplicity leaves behind a remarkable legacy. It went from conducting test flights to becoming a scout for Perseverance. It captured aerial views of Mars, allowing the rover team to seek out interesting areas for exploration and see potential obstacles in Perseverance’s path. Ingenuity set the stage for a new generation of aerial robotic explorers. NASA has proposed incorporating two helicopters into a future Mars sample return mission. Small helicopters could help pick up rock samples left by the Perseverance rover on the planet’s surface.

Perseverance’s distant view of Ingenuity will not be the last we see of the helicopter. The Ingenuity team intends to capture video of the helicopter shaking and rotating its blades to better understand the extent of the damage. It’s essentially a postmortem of the rotorcraft that led an extraordinary life on a planet known for chewing robots.