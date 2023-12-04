NASA’s incredible new solid-state battery could revolutionize air travel

[Dec. 4, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

The SABERS activity is developing a solid-state battery for use in aviation applications. In this image, NASA researchers John Connell and Yi Lin (seated) are using a cyclic voltmeter to check the performance levels of a brand new cathode the SABERS team created for its solid-state battery. (Credit: NASA)

In an unprecedented development, NASA has unveiled a new solid-state sulfur selenium battery that has the potential to revolutionize the aviation industry by replacing traditional gas-powered engines with electricity.

This innovative technology not only promises to significantly reduce harmful emissions but also opens up possibilities for faster and more efficient electric airplanes. In this article, we explore the implications of this breakthrough, its potential to transform air travel, and the challenges that lie ahead.

Air travel is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), commercial air travel in the United States alone accounts for 10% of transportation emissions and 3% of the nation’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Traditional jet engines rely on fossil fuels, which release a wide range of pollutants into the atmosphere during flight. The urgent need to reduce the environmental impact of the aviation industry has led researchers and engineers to seek alternative propulsion methods.

This illustration depicts the inside of a cell used in SABERS’s solid-state battery, which is composed primarily of sulfur and selenium. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, these cells can be stacked on top of each other without any casing to separate them. (Credit: NASA)

Electric airplanes offer a promising solution to reducing the environmental impact of aviation. Unlike their fossil-fuel counterparts, electric planes produce zero emissions during flight, making them a cleaner and more sustainable option. However, the adoption of electric aircraft has faced several challenges, including limitations in battery technology.

energy density challenge

Electric airplanes require powerful batteries to generate the energy needed for takeoff and sustained flight. To achieve this, the battery must have high energy density, meaning it can store a significant amount of energy per unit weight. Traditional lithium-ion batteries typically used in electric vehicles and consumer electronics have a respectable power-to-weight ratio, but fall short when it comes to meeting the demands of larger aircraft.

To put this in perspective, an electric aircraft battery would need an energy density of about 800 watt-hours per kilogram (about 363 watt-hours per pound) to make flight possible. Historically, the best lithium-ion batteries could only achieve an energy density of about 250 watt-hours per kilogram (about 113 watt-hours per pound), leaving a substantial gap in performance.

Another important challenge associated with lithium-ion batteries is safety. These batteries contain flammable materials, which pose a potential hazard to the aircraft in the event of malfunction or fire. Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew is paramount in aviation, making the search for safe battery alternatives a top priority.

NASA’s solid-state solution

In response to these challenges, NASA is working diligently on its Solid-State Architecture Batteries for Enhanced Rechargeability and Safety (SABERS) project. The objective is to develop a battery technology that not only provides the energy density required for aviation but also enhances safety.

Thanks in part to this innovative design, SABERS has demonstrated that solid-state batteries can power objects at a massive capacity of 500 watt-hours per kilogram – twice that of an electric car. (Credit: NASA)

The sulfur selenium battery prototype developed by NASA’s SABERS project represents an important step forward. This solid-state battery maintains its structural integrity even if damaged, eliminating the risk of fire, an important safety feature for aircraft. Additionally, the prototype boasts an impressive energy density of 500 watt-hours per kilogram (about 227 watt-hours per pound), effectively doubling the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries.

One of the major challenges in aviation is the rapid discharge of energy required for takeoff. NASA’s sulfur selenium battery excels in this regard, discharging energy ten times faster than other solid-state batteries. While this rapid release of energy can cause temperatures to rise, researchers found that sulfur selenium batteries can withstand temperatures twice as hot as those tolerated by lithium-ion batteries.

In addition to improving their safety and energy density, the NASA research team managed to reduce the weight of their batteries by an impressive 40%. Lighter batteries could make for more efficient aircraft, as they allow increased fuel capacity. This, in turn, could increase the range and capabilities of electric airplanes, making them more competitive with their conventional counterparts.

While NASA’s sulfur selenium batteries represent a notable breakthrough in battery technology, it will be some time before we see these batteries powering commercial airplanes. Solid-state batteries remain expensive to produce, and any new aviation component must undergo rigorous testing and meet stringent safety standards before receiving approval for use on commercial flights.

By addressing the energy density and safety challenges associated with traditional lithium-ion batteries, this innovative technology could pave the way for cleaner, more efficient and environmentally friendly aviation. Although there are still hurdles to overcome, the possibilities presented by this battery technology are nothing short of incredible, offering hope for a more sustainable future in air travel.

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News. Content can be edited for style and length.

Source: www.thebrighterside.news