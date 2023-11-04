NASA’s Hubble drops image of Jupiter in ultraviolet – what it means

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows an ultraviolet view of Jupiter. NASA, ESA, and M. Wong (University of California – Berkeley); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

NASA has published a new image of the giant planet, Jupiter, to coincide with its annual opposition this week. However, there is something extraordinary about this photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope orbiting Earth that makes it unique. So unique, in fact, that Jupiter’s giant storm, known as the Great Red Spot, looks blue in this image.

It comes in the wake of a spectacular infrared image of Jupiter from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The image includes only ultraviolet light, whose wavelength is much shorter than that of visible light. We humans can’t see ultraviolet light, but the Hubble Space Telescope is sensitive to it. It is also uniquely able to be seen because it lies outside the atmosphere, which blocks most ultraviolet light from entering.

Therefore the wrong color has been used in the image. Three different wavelengths of ultraviolet light were captured by Hubble, each of which was given a different color – blue, green and red – so that it would make sense to us.

great ‘blue’ spot

Below the center of the image is the planet’s famous Great Red Spot, an anticyclonic storm roughly equivalent to Earth’s diameter. According to NASA, it appears deep blue in the new Hubble image because high-altitude haze particles absorb light at ultraviolet wavelengths.

It is believed to have been raging for at least 150 and possibly 400 years, its 425 mph winds whipping counterclockwise between two bands of clouds moving in opposite directions toward it.

shrinking target

Although it is the most significant storm ever seen in the Solar System, another image taken by Hubble in 2019 confirmed that the Great Red Spot is shrinking. Planetary scientists don’t know why.

This is one reason Hubble sees Jupiter near its annual opposition — which is happening this week — when Earth comes between the Sun and the planet. Only then can astronomers and Hubble get a 100% view of Jupiter’s disk. This also happens when the planet is at its brightest.

The new ultraviolet image is part of research into Jupiter’s superstorm system. The next task is to use the data to map deep water clouds and define 3D cloud structures in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

How to see Jupiter in visible light

Another useful result of the opposition is that for a few weeks on either side, Jupiter rises in the east at dusk and sets in the west at dawn, making it possible to observe the giant planet at any time of the night.

Currently the brightest object in the sky at dusk – only Venus, which rises long after midnight, is brighter – it is worth setting a pair of binoculars on Jupiter. Although a telescope is required to see its Great Red Spot, binoculars will reveal four points of light in a line around it – Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and Io, the planet’s four largest moons.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.