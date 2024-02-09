NASA: See this giant sunspot through eclipse glasses

The Sun on February 9 shows a giant sunspot, seen as a darker area than the yellow one. NASA SDO

Eclipse glasses are good for more than just solar eclipse. You can use them at other times of the year to safely view the sun and, if you’re lucky, see some activity. This is a good time to test it. NASA called for the appearance of a “giant sunspot” moving across the Sun on February 9.

NASA’s Sun-focused “If you have eclipse glasses and good vision, you’ll be able to see it without magnification,” the agency tweeted, warning viewers not to look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection.

The main sunspot is wider than Earth, but it looks small compared to the vastness of the Sun. If you can’t see it with your eclipse glasses, don’t be tempted to grab your binoculars. NASA warns, “Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer – focused solar rays will burn through the filters and “Can cause serious eye injury.” An eclipse security guide.

I tested NASA’s instructions with a pair of eclipse glasses and was able to see the largest, darkest spot without any special equipment other than glasses. As shown in the video, the sunspots rotate, so check back later if you can’t see it right away.

The video comes from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, a spacecraft that launched in 2010. SDO monitors the Sun’s activity and documents its many moods, from sunspots to solar flares. The sunspot is impressive, but the sun also unleashed one of its strongest solar flares in years.

A sunspot doesn’t have the wow factor of a big flash of fireworks, but it’s a fascinating phenomenon. The spots appear darker than the surrounding material because they are cooler. Their lifespan may vary. “Sunspots can change constantly and last only a few hours to days; or even months for more intense clusters,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said in an explainer.

Sunspots and solar flares are linked. “Sunspots are often precursors to solar flares – intense bursts of energy from the Sun’s surface – so monitoring sunspots is critical to understanding why and how flares occur,” NASA said. Flares are of particular interest to Earthlings. Energy bursts can disrupt communications and power systems on and around our planet.

The Sun’s recent sunspots and outbursts are tied to its cycle. It is currently heading towards its peak level of activity, “solar maximum”. Scientists expect the sun to reach maximum sometime in 2024. We can expect more sunspots to come along with it.

Keep your eclipse glasses handy. A total solar eclipse is going to occur on April 8, which will provide a great opportunity to view it in many states across America. In the meantime, you can use your glasses to track sunspots. Play on “King of Pain” by The Police and enjoy the visuals.