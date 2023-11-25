NASA scientists say there may be glaciers on Mercury where life exists

The color of Mercury, from data collected by NASA’s Messenger spacecraft. NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Scientists studying Mercury have discovered evidence of the existence of glaciers in the planet’s polar regions, suggesting that they may sustain life.

“This unprecedented discovery of Mercurian glaciers enhances our understanding of the environmental parameters that can sustain life,” said Alexis Rodriguez, lead author of a paper published this week. Planetary Science Journal,

The authors believe that glaciers – made of salt rather than water – may exist many miles beneath Mercury’s polar regions, which may contain “habitable spaces” that resemble extreme environments on Earth. The research was partially funded by NASA’s Solar System Working (SSW) program.

The news comes just weeks after scientists revealed that organic material may exist on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, which is larger than Mercury.

More from ForbesThe hottest meteor shower of the year has begun: When to see the Geminids at their best

new frontiers

If this is true, then the discovery of glaciers on Mercury has opened a new frontier in astronomy, the study of life in the universe. As well as indicating that life may exist in the extreme environments of the Solar System, it also makes planets like Mercury being discovered in the galaxy potentially habitable. Until now, it has been believed that Merukrai orbits too close to the Sun to host life.

“Our discovery matches other recent research that suggests Pluto has nitrogen glaciers,” Rodriguez said, adding that glaciers may exist on the solar system’s hottest and coldest bodies. Pluto’s glaciers contain frozen nitrogen.

A view of Mercury’s north polar chaotic terrain (Borealis Chaos) and Raditladi and Eminescu , [+] Craters where evidence of possible glaciers have been identified. NASA

mercurian glacier

The glaciers believed to be present on Mercury are not like those on Earth. They are thought to have originated from flows of salt and come from deep beneath Mercury’s surface, appearing only through asteroid strikes. It is known that on Earth, specific salt compounds can create habitable spaces in dead zones.

For example, microbial life has been found in Chile’s high-altitude Atacama Desert, despite salty, dry conditions. “This line of thinking leads us to consider the possibility of subsurface regions on Mercury that may be more hospitable than its harsh surface,” Rodriguez said.

More from ForbesNASA says organic material found on Jupiter’s giant ocean moon Ganymede

goldilocks zone

When astronomers find a new planet orbiting their star, they often declare whether it orbits in the star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface – and neither does boiling. And neither does it freeze. This neither too cold, nor too hot zone is sometimes called the “Goldilocks zone”. Mercury’s glaciers are thought to suggest a similar concept but within a planetary body. “In this case, the focus is on the right depth beneath the planet’s surface rather than the right distance to a star,” Rodriguez said.

The findings also cast doubt on current interpretations of Mercury’s geological history, with one theory suggesting that glaciers may have formed in water flowing from volcanoes.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.