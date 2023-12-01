NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering your home's air

Going to the gym can be a daunting prospect for many people. It shouldn’t be like this – the whole purpose of going to the gym is to exercise, which should be universally appreciated – but sometimes it can feel like pressure to be at a certain fitness level or have a certain physique before even setting foot. It happens. in the door.

For people who are overweight, gym culture can be especially intimidating. Unfortunately, not everyone remembers to practice kindness and fatphobia appears to remain a fairly tolerated prejudice. This shouldn’t stop people with larger bodies from enjoying what fitness centers have to offer, but it often does.

That didn’t stop a woman named Steph from working out regularly at her gym, albeit with some trepidation. As she shared in an extremely viral TikTok, she had experienced some unkind behavior at the gym, which left her nervous when a man approached her recently. But his description of the meeting ultimately demonstrated how powerful a few positive words can be.

In a video taken from her car shortly after leaving the gym, Steph revealed that a “hardcore” gym goer who is “extremely tough” and covered in tattoos came over to talk to her. Her initial reaction was to be afraid of what he was going to say to her, based on past experience. She shared in the video how hard it is to stay consistent with her workouts, especially with the medications she is on to maintain her body weight, but she is trying hard to remain consistent. She prepared herself for whatever he might say.

She didn’t expect this to happen: “I’ve seen you here every week, almost every day. I’ve seen you here every week – and I’m proud of you.” Nor did he expect that such simple words of encouragement could have such a big impact.

Watch him tell the story:

@steph5468 #GymProgress #WorkPutYatra #KeepMoving #UpcharYatra

People had a lot to say about the interchange and Steph’s emotional reaction to it.

One commenter wrote, “People don’t realize how one person can change everything.”

Another wrote: “Girl you are crushing it.” “That’s what real men do. Encourage. Support. Be human! It’s not hard! ❤️”

“No one knows your story, your struggles. You are doing dangerous work and it takes courage and strength. You. Keep going. Keep going. I’m proud of you too!” Another shared.

Steph’s comments section flooded with more and more words of encouragement, and people on Upworthy’s Instagram page also chimed in with their support.

One person wrote, “I’m a fitness coach and this made me cry 😢 When someone says they’re proud of you it can move mountains for many of us who didn’t get/didn’t receive praise growing up. “

Another wrote, “Who knows? Maybe he too is going through something and has seen a determined, consistent, fellow traveler.” “You share your truth so powerfully. You have no idea how many people will see this and be encouraged by your honesty. I’m amazed that you show up for yourself every day. And as far as being rude and bad As for behavior? Well they struggle too – just to be decent compassionate human beings. Some people haven’t been shown to have empathy and so they don’t know how to use that muscle. You’re beautiful, smart, articulate, intelligent. “

Another shared, “It’s amazing to think how one act of kindness from this man, one of you, impacts all of us in a positive way.” “This made all of our days, and I’m crying tears of joy as I write this. Next time you see him please thank him on behalf of all of us, if you’re comfortable with that. And share Thank you for doing! ❤️ ”

Really, thank you to both Steph and the stoic, tattooed gym brother for being amazing examples to all of us. We never know what a small act of kindness or a few words of encouragement will do to make someone’s life significantly better, but it’s always worth the effort.

This article was originally published on 9.5.23

Source: www.upworthy.com