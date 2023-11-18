NASA lost contact with Mars missions due to darkness on the Red Planet

NASA will not exchange any messages with its fleet of Mars rovers and orbiters due to red color , [+] Solar conjunction of the planet. getty

Space agencies of the US, Europe and China have temporarily lost contact with their huge fleet of spacecraft on Mars. It includes three rovers, one helicopter and seven orbiters.

The reason for this is what astronomers call a solar conjunction of Mars, where the red planet is on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. It also sees the Red Planet at its farthest point from Earth – about 234 million miles (376 million kilometers) away.

No messages will be sent on the exact date of the solar conjunction of Mars – November 17/18. However, according to NASA, its effect lasts for a week on both sides.

Why is Mars in radio blackout?

A quick check of The Planets Today, which gives a live view of the solar system, confirms that Mars and Earth are now on opposite sides of the Sun. The two planets are as far apart as they come, but more importantly, the Sun interferes with radio signals, making communication difficult. It is not impossible to send messages, but there is a high risk of them being corrupted, causing spacecraft and rovers to misbehave.

The root cause of this is the Sun’s hot outer atmosphere, the corona, which extends thousands of miles into space. It contains hot, ionized gas that interferes with radio signals.

An artist’s concept of the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission. getty

spacecraft on mars now

According to The Planetary Society, the International Mars Fleet is currently:

Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (NASA)

Curiosity Rover (NASA)

Zhurong Rover (China National Space Administration)

Tianwen-1 Orbiter (China National Space Administration)

ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (European Space Agency/Roscosmos)

Mars Express Orbiter (European Space Agency)

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (NASA)

Odyssey Orbiter (NASA)

MAVEN Orbiter (NASA)

Hope Orbiter (United Arab Emirates)

All will operate primarily autonomously during communications blackouts.

NASA’s Perseverance rover captured this view of the spot where it will be parked for several , [+] Weeks during Mars’ solar conjunction, a period when engineers stop sending commands to spacecraft on the Red Planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech

What would a Mars spacecraft do during a blackout?

“Our mission teams have spent months developing task lists for all of our Mars spacecraft,” said Roy Gladden, manager of the Mars Relay Network at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “We will still be able to hear from them and check on their health status in the next few weeks.” This does not apply to 17/18 November when Mars will be directly behind the Sun as seen from Earth.

After the closest passing of the Sun and Mars, necessary health check messages can be exchanged. However, the effects of Mars’ solar conjunction will end by November 25, allowing direct radio communications to be reestablished.

Curiosity’s historic moment

NASA’s Curiosity rover recently celebrated its 4,000th Mars Day since landing on the Red Planet on August 5, 2012, according to the space agency. A Martian day – called a sol – lasts 24 hours, 39 minutes and 35 seconds.

A Martian year consists of 668 sols, which is equivalent to 687 Earth days. In that time, the rover has covered about 20 miles (32 kilometers) of Mars’ surface, and taken rock samples to learn more about how the Martian climate evolved.

When Mars is closest to Earth

Mars will next reach opposition on January 16, 2025 – when Earth will be between the Sun and the Red Planet, and Earth and Mars will be at their closest. On that day, Mars will appear at its largest, brightest and best, something it does approximately every 687 days.

