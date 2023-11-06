NASA discovers record-breaking black hole using ‘cosmic magnifying glass’

Astronomers find the most distant black hole ever seen in X-rays (in a galaxy called UHz1) , [+] Using the Chandra and Webb telescopes. X-ray emission is a clear sign of a growing supermassive black hole. This result could explain how some of the first supermassive black holes in the universe formed. This composite image shows the galaxy cluster Abell 2744 behind which UHz1 lies, in X-ray data from Chandra (violet) and infrared data from Webb (red, green, blue). X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/Ákos Bogdan; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and K. archand

Astronomers using two NASA space telescopes have found one of the most distant black holes from the Solar System, using a rare alignment of galaxies to act as a magnifying glass.

Existing just 470 million years after the Big Bang – the event that is believed to have created our universe 13.8 billion years ago – it is the most distant black hole ever seen in X-rays. No wavelength of light is visible to humans.

It was found using both the James Webb Space Telescope, which observes the universe in the infrared, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which observes in X-rays.

“We need Chandra to find this remarkably distant galaxy and its supermassive black hole,” said Akos Bogdan of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), lead author of a paper published today in the journal Nature. Was.” nature astronomy, “We also took advantage of a cosmic magnifying lens that increased the amount of light we detected.”

The black hole – which is in the earliest stages of development ever found – was found in a galaxy called UHZ1. It is in a group of galaxies called Abell 2744, which exists about 3.5 billion light years away from the Solar System. Nicknamed the Pandora Cluster, Abell 2744 is a megacluster of three distinct groups of galaxies and an astonishing 50,000 objects.

However, JWST observations revealed that UHZ1 lies behind the cluster, 13.2 billion light years away from the Solar System. This makes it only 3% of the current age of the universe.

Einstein’s ring

JWST was able to make this discovery thanks to gravitational lensing. It describes a scenario when the gravitational field of a foreground object is so intense that it distorts the space around it and bends the light from the object behind it into circular rings, thereby obscuring its existence. He finds out and grows up. It is also known as the “Einstein Ring” because it was predicted by the famous physicist Albert Einstein.

Gravitational lensing is the best way to estimate the presence of incredibly distant objects and measure their masses. In this case the black hole’s mass is similar to the mass of its host galaxy – between 10 and 100 million times the mass of our Sun. This is much more mass than expected.

fixed signal

Once JWST located it, Chandra spent a few weeks observing X-ray light coming from the galaxy, a sure sign of a growing supermassive black hole. Acting as a gravitational lens, Abell 2744 magnifies the background galaxy four times.

The observations could help scientists figure out how black holes grew so quickly at the beginning of the universe. The paper shows that this particular black hole was born big.

“There are physical limits to how fast black holes can grow once they form, but those that are more massive tend to have a faster start,” said co-author Andy Golding of Princeton University. “It’s like planting a sapling, which takes less time to grow into a full-sized tree than if you started with just a seed.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.