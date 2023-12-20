Multifaceted American rapper, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and investor Nas has a net worth of $70 million. Widely acclaimed for his groundbreaking 1994 debut album “Illmatic,” Nas has not only left an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene, but has also successfully entered the fields of entrepreneurship and investing.

nas net worth $70 million Date of birth 14 September 1973 birth place brooklyn nationality American profession Record producer, actor, songwriter, poet, rapper, film score composer, businessman, screenwriter, film producer

nas real name

Born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones on September 14, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York, Jones traces his musical roots to his father, Olu Dara, a jazz and blues musician. Nas’ journey into the world of rap began at the age of nine and he dropped out of school at the age of 12, paving the way for a remarkable career. His debut in 1991 on Main Source’s “Live at the Barbecue” signaled the beginning of a lyrical journey that would redefine hip-hop.

snuff carrier

Nas’s groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic”, released in 1994, is considered one of the greatest in hip-hop history. Subsequent albums, including “It Was Written” (1996) and “Stillmatic” (2001), demonstrated his growth and lyrical skills. Nas’ influence in the hip-hop community has earned him numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy nominations and two BET Awards.

NAS business

Beyond his musical skills, Nas has emerged as a savvy investor and entrepreneur. Co-founder of venture capital firm Queensbridge Venture Partners, Nas has made strategic investments in growing technology companies. Notable successes include early investments in Dropbox, Coinbase, Ring, Lyft, Genius, and Pluto TV.

Queensbridge Venture Partners, under NAS’s guidance, has grown into an active player in the tech investment landscape, receiving over 100 pitches monthly from ambitious firms looking for capital. Nas’ keen eye on potential winners has translated into attractive returns, including notable success stories like Amazon’s acquisition of Ring for $1.1 billion.

In addition to his ventures into technology, Nas is a partner in the chicken and waffle restaurant Sweet Chick, which he joined in 2013. Influenced by hip-hop flavor, Sweet Chick has expanded its footprint throughout New York, including Brooklyn, Manhattan. and with locations in Queens, Los Angeles and London.

snuff wife

Nas’ personal life has been full of complications, including a brief marriage to singer Kelis, with whom he has a son named Knight. Their divorce, finalized in 2010, took a controversial turn, with both parties alleging abuse and hostility. NAS has been open about the challenges faced during this period.

Fatherhood has been an important aspect of Nas’ life, with a daughter named Destiny from a previous relationship with Carmen Bryan. Carmen’s admission of an affair with Nas’ rival, Jay-Z, added layers of intrigue to Nas’ personal story.

nas net worth

The $70 million net worth stands not only as a hip-hop icon but also as a testament to the power of reinvestment and diversification in the entertainment and business landscape.

