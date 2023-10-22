Narrowly escaped collision with plane above Portland airport amid storm

Planes narrowly avoid collision over Oregon airport at around 4:15 pm on Monday

They came within 250 feet of each other amid ‘stormy activity’ across the state

Reaching speeds of 214 mph, Alaska plane aborts landing to avoid crash

YouTube channel VASAviation shows the thrilling moment between the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 and the SkyWest plane, which took off from the runway in northwest Oregon at about 4.14 pm on Monday.

YouTube channel VASAviation shows the thrilling moment between the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 and the SkyWest plane, which took off from the runway in northwest Oregon at about 4.14 pm on Monday.

Shocking air traffic control audio shows the controller repeatedly urging the Alaska flight to change course to avoid colliding with the SkyWest plane, his voice becoming more panicked as the jets get closer.

The Alaska Airlines flight from Orange County, California, was traveling at more than 200 mph when landing was aborted after another plane took off from a parallel runway to the north.

They came within 250 feet of each other on impact – which is half the minimum distance of 500-foot proximity, which the FAA defines as ‘near collision in air.’

Moments after the potentially fatal experience, the Alaska plane veered off SkyWest’s runway amid instructions from an air traffic controller. The incident is the subject of investigation by the FAA.

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 plane collided with the SkyWest plane as it took off from the runway in northwest Oregon about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The Alaska Airlines flight from Orange County, California had to abort its landing after another plane took off from a parallel runway to the north. (Image: Alaska Airlines passenger flight in 2021)

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident to local news outlets on Friday, saying it is reviewing the incident — and that its priority is the safety of passengers and employees.

‘The crew of Flight 1299 followed cockpit signals and responded immediately to increase separation from other aircraft,’ a spokesperson told Oregon Live.

‘The aircraft maintained a safe amount of lateral separation throughout the event.’

“At no time was the safety of the flight compromised,” SkyWest said in a separate statement to the newspaper on Friday.

It is not clear how many people were on each plane.

According to forecasts at the time, the event occurred amid ‘tornado activity’ in Oregon, while severe weather warnings were in place for much of the state.

The FlightAware tracker shows Alaska Airlines Flight 1299 departed Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport at 2 p.m. Monday.

After its close interaction with the ascending aircraft, it was diverted to Roberts Field in Redmond, Oregon and landed 26 minutes late.

SkyWest flight 3978 departed Portland International three minutes early and arrived in Seattle on time and as planned.

According to Oregon Live, the Alaska plane was traveling at 214 mph, and the SkyWest airliner reached speeds of 190 mph. The FAA is investigating the incident.

“While attempting to land at Portland International Airport, the pilot of Alaska Airlines Flight 1299 began going around due to wind and turned toward SkyWest Airlines Flight 3978, which had just landed,” the FAA said in a statement. -Just left.’

‘An air traffic controller instructed the Alaska Airlines pilot to move away from the SkyWest aircraft. The incident occurred on Monday, October 16 at around 4:15 pm local time.

‘The FAA will determine the closest proximity between the planes as part of the investigation.’

The incident comes after a New York Times investigation found that such close calls happen ‘more often’ than you might think.

According to the newspaper, there were at least 46 close calls involving commercial airlines in the US during July.

This year, close calls involving commercial airlines are happening several times a week on average, according to a Times analysis of internal FAA records.

Industry workers have blamed a shortage of air traffic controllers, which has forced many in the profession to work mandatory overtime. Some people are exhausted by the demands of the job and are even using alcohol and sleeping pills to relieve stress.

Shockingly, 99 percent of air traffic control facilities in the US are understaffed, according to the New York Times, which found that 310 out of 313 do not have enough staff.

Some, including the New York regional facility and the Philadelphia tower, are operating at about 60 percent or less staffing.

While fatal incidents involving small, private aircraft can occur several times per year, the last fatal accident involving a U.S. airline occurred in 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407, traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to Buffalo, New York, crashed into a home in Clarence. Had crashed. Center, New York, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

