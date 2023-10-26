Narayana Murthy wants youth to work 12 hours a day

In a recent podcast by 3one4 Capital, The Record, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy sat down with TV’s Mohandas Pai to discuss India’s economic journey and the outlook for a better future for the country.

Citing the example of the post-World War II scenario in Germany and Japan, he said youth used to work 70 hours a week to rebuild their countries. “For the first time in the last 300 years, India has got some respect in the eyes of a committee of nations and strengthening that respect is the responsibility of every Indian, but more so the youth.”

He said, “Performance brings recognition, recognition brings respect, respect brings power.” He asked the “wonderful youth of the country” to realize this and work 12 hours a day.

He said this should be done for the next 20 to 50 years so that “India becomes the number one or number two country in the world in terms of GDP.” He highlighted that even if we became larger than the US, our per capita rate would still be much lower.

Highlighting the impact of technology, Murthy said that technology is important for a country like India. “Thanks to technology, we are already doing better in the country,” he said, citing companies like Amazon and Byju’s. He said that the biggest advantage of technology is that it increases the self-confidence of a person.

Reading: When Narayana Murthy backed technology for the Indian cricket team

“Even the direct benefit transfer is an excellent example…corruption has ended…this is an extraordinary benefit that our Indian people have received,” Murthy said.

“Technology is a great leveler. It doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, educated or not, from urban or rural India, powerful or weak, nothing matters as long as you can use the machine. So technology has to be adopted.”

A few months ago, in an interview with CNBC, Murthy had said that ChatGPT will not replace anyone, and is merely an addition to human intelligence. “You’ll use the chatgpt output as a base, and then add your own discrimination.” He said that he is not worried about AI and it will just take humans from the lower class to the upper class.

“I believe that the human brain is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can defeat the human mind.”

Source: analyticsindiamag.com