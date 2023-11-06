Washington, DC CNN –

Using a travel agent to buy a plane ticket or a stockbroker to trade equities seems like a relic of the past. And yet, every day, people across America hire a real estate agent to help them sell a home. It is one of the few industries that has been able to largely avoid the disruption that has helped consumers cut costs in the Internet age.

And that’s largely due to the power of the National Association of Realtors, America’s largest professional organization and an important lobbying group for the real estate industry.

But the ruling handed down in a Missouri court on Tuesday found that NAR and two brokerage firms, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams Realty, were liable for $1.8 billion in damages for conspiring to keep commissions artificially high. May mark the beginning of the end. How houses are bought and sold.

The lawsuit brought by the home sellers initially named two other firms – Re/Max and Anywhere Real Estate, formerly known as Reology, the parent company of Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Corcoran. Has – has settled out of court. Combined $140 million. According to the terms of the agreement, they each announced a commitment to make changes to their business practices – including not requiring agents to be members of NAR.

While state governments license real estate agents, NAR has a comprehensive code of conduct that it expects members to follow.

NAR and the brokerage have vowed to appeal the decision, which means the real estate commission isn’t going anywhere immediately.

NAR has been fighting US antitrust authorities and litigation for years regarding anti-competitive practices and this decision is the biggest blow yet to the association.

The ruling is one of several lawsuits currently filed against NAR, which is also facing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

NAR has already faced a difficult year, given the decision and the troubled housing market.

In August, the NAR president, a member agent named Kenny Parcells, resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. Last month, Internet real estate company Redfin left the association.

On commissions, NAR has stated that they will appeal the decision and that the issue will not be resolved for years.

Mantille Williams, NAR’s vice president of communications, said, “This case is no closer to being final because we will appeal the jury’s decision.” “In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury.”

“This is not the end,” said Keller Williams spokesman Darryl Frost.

The cornerstone of the plaintiffs’ argument is that NAR is forcing homesellers to pay inflated commissions that are then split between their agent and the buyer’s agent. Homesellers argued that commission sharing as a condition for access to the Multiple Listing Service was unfair and kept commissions artificially high.

Typically, when a home goes on the market for sale, the seller offers a set commission to his broker. For decades, commissions have consistently been around 6% of the sales price, with typically a 3% split for the buyer’s and seller’s agents.

In a competitive market, homesellers argue, the cost of the buyer’s agent’s commission would be paid not by the seller, but by the buyer receiving the service. Sellers said buyers should be able to negotiate the fee with their agent, and sellers shouldn’t have to worry about paying it.

NAR and other defendants argued in court that their commissions are always negotiable. He also said that the system of splitting the seller’s agent’s commission with the buyer’s agent frees buyers, who are already burdened with expenses such as down payment, closing costs, inspection and appraisal, from the additional expense of paying an agent. Allows survival. Too.

Consumer advocates celebrated the ruling and expressed hope that the plaintiffs would also get their request for the judge to order changes to the commission structure in the industry.

Although the award is already large, the award could grow even further – up to a total of $5 billion, depending on what the judge decides.

Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, said the jury clearly saw that the industry had limited price competition to the point where it could ensure roughly the same 5%-6% commissions. The jurors made their decision quickly after deliberating for only a few hours, he said.

Brobeck said, “The extent of injunctive relief decided by the Court will strongly influence whether a price competitive system develops that lowers consumer costs and increases the quality of services.” “We hope the court will sever the relationship between listing agents and buyer agent compensation, releasing sellers from liability and requiring buyer agents to be compensated.”

Impact of commission on buyers and sellers

Agents say they don’t expect much change in the near term regarding how commissions are determined.

The long-term impact of the decision could be that the pairing of buyer’s agent commission and seller’s agent commission will eventually diverge.

Analysts at investment banking firm Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a report released ahead of the decision that the NAR litigation and related government action are likely to reshape the commission structure of the residential brokerage industry by dismantling the buyer-broker commission rule, and ultimately agents. and the practice of listing sellers and determining and paying buyer agent commissions.

And since commissions paid to an agent are typically included in the price of a home, if they are reduced or become more negotiable, home prices could also fall, he said.

“Nothing changes in the short term,” said Keller Williams agent Jane Davis of Holt Homes Group in Springfield, Missouri. “Commission has always been negotiable. “This will continue to happen.”

But if changes do occur, they could also have unintended consequences, he said.

“There are buyers who don’t know the steps to buying a home,” Davis said. “They have to pay for the down payment, closing costs, appraisal, inspection. Even if they have to come up with the money to pay the buyer’s agent, some people won’t do it and will hold their hands over their heads or they won’t buy at all. “A lack of representation will make the market less inclusive.”

Source: amp.cnn.com