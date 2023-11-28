Napoleon built model warships: inside Paris’s newly reopened Maritime Museum

Renovated at a cost of €72.2 million, the museum aims to attract 300,000 visitors annually, which will triple its previous attendance.

Advertisement

Transformed after a six-year renovation, the National Maritime Museum has reopened in Paris’s Palais de Chaillot, designed to attract everyone from maritime enthusiasts to the younger generation.

Enhanced by new streamlined architecture and scenery inspired by ocean waves, 1,000 models and objects are displayed through playful, sensory and immersive exhibits.

The museum also has its own Fragrance“The seaside path,” extending from the entrance, “is made of algae, seawater, but also sand,” as described by the institute’s director general, Vincent Campredon.

“We changed the purpose of this museum, which has been describing the history of the royal, royal and then national navy since Louis XV,” because “in 2015 the Minister of Defense (Jean-Yves Le Drian) wanted to open this museum. Were for all audiences and for current and future issues,” explains Campredon.

What is displayed in the Naval Museum?

Tourists can see a model of the Royal Louis, a five-meter-long 18th-century ship carrying 124 cannons, the gilded and almost intact decorations of Louis XIV’s Galley Reale, a giant figure napoleon Claude Joseph Vernet’s stunning paintings of a Roman emperor and of French port life.

“There are about 1,000 artworks here, all of which have been renovated,” says Campredon. “So it’s a new museum that still retains its Louis XV spirit. It’s a mix of past, present and future. And we “Hopefully our visitors will enjoy it.”

Two-thirds of the museum’s old objects have been retained, but new themes have been included, such as the maritime economy or storms and shipwrecks. New items include a LEGO wind farm.

president of france Emmanuel Macron Attended the re-opening of the museum and gave a speech stating that France is making significant investments in the ocean through recent legislation related to military programming.

Macron said, “Eric Tabarly (the late French naval officer and racing yachtsman) can rest assured: when the French people look to their future the sea is indeed in front of them. A strong country is one that accepts its maritime destiny.” Does.” ,

video editor • Theo Farrant

Source