Nansen report reveals surge in NFT sales volume amid ETF hype

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Blockchain analytics firm Nansen has reported sharp growth in non-fungible token (NFT) sales over the past five weeks. As of November 6, NFT volume had reached 68,342 ETH (worth over $129 million) compared to 29,704 ETH (~$56 million) the previous month.

Blur, an NFT marketplace, stood out as the winner by recording the maximum share of trading volume in the last 30 days. Its sales accounted for 171,926 ETH, which is more than its nearest rival OpenSea, which recorded 37,765 ETH sales in the same period.

NFT sales volume performance in recent weeks. Source: Nansen

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) tops the chart in NFT chain sales volume with 35,226 ETH (~$66.7 million). In second place was Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), with a transaction amount of 14,947 ETH. Captainz took third place in trading volume with 9,948 ETH.

The data was an encouraging sign for the NFT industry, which has faced skepticism amid macroeconomic uncertainties. For example, as CoinChapter previously covered, the minimum prices of most popular NFTs have fallen more than 90% from their peak values.

Why are NFT sales increasing suddenly?

The increase in sales volume can be attributed to the restored confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top cryptocurrencies have recently rallied on rising spot Bitcoin ETF approval enthusiasm. It seems that NFTs are also taking advantage of the optimistic trend.

Crypto market performance throughout 2023. Source: Trading View

Additionally, the upcoming holiday season may have created a favorable environment for digital collectibles.

As the data comes out, the NFT community watches with anticipation, ready to adapt to the next turn in the crypto narrative. With Nansen’s insights, stakeholders are better equipped to participate in the growth and change of the NFT marketplace, as well as make informed decisions.

Source: coinchapter.com