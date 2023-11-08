Revenue for the quarter also declined 19% year-over-year to $55 million, but improved compared to its 1HFY2023 revenue of $73 million.

Nanofilm Technologies MZH has reported a 28% decline in gross profit for 3QFY2023 ended September 30, amid a challenging operating environment due to macro headwinds and decline in overall consumer sentiment.

While the group remained profitable during the quarter, gross profit for the period was down due to the inability to capitalize on economies of scale as a result of lower production volumes.

Revenue for the quarter also declined 19% year-over-year to $55 million, but that was an improvement compared to Nanofilm’s 1HFY2023 revenue of $73 million.

Gross profit margin improved to over 40% from 32% in 1HFY2023, led by 76% q-o-q gross profit growth due to improvement in operating performance coupled with ongoing efforts in cost efficiency in 3QFY2023.

Additionally, Nanofilm’s 3QFY2023 operating expenses saw a 10% decline year-on-year, reflecting its efforts to balance investments for long-term business expansion initiatives with various cost control measures.

For the period, the group saw an increase in operating activity driven by seasonal peak periods for the computers, communications and consumer (3C) segment, but it was still comparatively lower on a year-on-year basis.

The 3QFY2023 recovery also saw improvement in the group’s operating performance with higher gross profit margins achieved through better cost control efforts.

However, given widespread uncertainties, customers remain cautious about their capital expenditure, impacting the group’s equipment sales.

Group CEO Gary Ho says: “Despite macro headwinds that continued to deteriorate overall consumer sentiment with customers remaining cautious on capital expenditure in 3QFY2023, we delivered an improved business helped by seasonal 3C demand and ongoing cost optimization efforts.” Watched the performance qoq.”

“In the near term, we expect to see continued market volatility in 4QFY2023 and are continuing our efforts to balance costs with the necessary investments and market expansion activities to support future growth and innovation, while “Are focused on our strategic goals to deliver sustainable long-term growth.” ” he adds.

On November 7, Nanofilm shares closed down 6.5 cents, or 6.31%, at 96.5 cents.

See also:

Source