Nando’s to open more restaurants in UK as sales surge

Nando’s has said it will continue to expand with new UK restaurants despite pressure from the uncertain economic backdrop on customer budgets.

The Peri-Peri chicken chain has said it plans to open 14 new sites in the UK this financial year.

It came as the restaurant chain’s business, excluding South Africa, revealed it had returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic hit in the latest set of financial accounts.

Hospitality companies have faced a challenging period since the pandemic hit, with energy, food and labor costs rising sharply following forced closures, while customer budgets have also tightened recently .

Nando’s said it is opening 14 more UK restaurants this financial year (Nando’s/PA)

Nando’s said in the accounts that cost inflation remained “at high levels” in the current financial year.

The group said it had managed the impact of cost pressures, but still expected these “to remain a significant headwind” for the remainder of 2023/24.

Nando’s group chief executive Rob Papps said: “The macroeconomic outlook for 2024 remains uncertain, but we are investing for the future with menu innovation, enhancing our digital capabilities and plans to open new restaurants across all our markets. “Continuing.” Including 14 in the UK.”

It came as Nando Group Holdings’ operating profit for the year to February 26 rose to £17 million, compared with an operating loss of £1.2 million a year earlier.

However, even after exceptional items the company made a pre-tax loss of £86.2 million for the latest year.

Nando’s revealed sales rose by almost a fifth this year to £1.27bn, from £1.06bn a year earlier.

Sales also surpassed pre-pandemic levels as it was boosted by a strong recovery in UK consumer demand as well as further restaurant openings.

Mr Papps said: “In the 2023 financial year Nando’s continued to improve pre-pandemic sales and return to operating profit due to strong consumer demand for our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken, supported by our brand and customer proposition .

“Despite improving sales performance, cost pressures, including higher energy, labor and food prices, remain a challenge.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com