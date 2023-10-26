E2E, in collaboration with The Independent and in partnership with IWG plc as strategic founding partner, has today announced its Profit 100 track; A track that identifies privately owned, UK-based financial companies with operating profits of more than £5 million over the last two years, excluding companies with fewer than 10 employees. Ranking is based on percentage operating profit growth over the two most recent filing periods

Recognizing businesses across a range of sectors including financial, the E2E Profit 100 track will launch on 26 October and be celebrated at the House of Lords with a dinner for the 100 companies, including some of the UK’s top business leaders. ,

The financial businesses featured in the track and demonstrating impressive operating profits are:

Nuday with 4975% operating growth

Briel Group with 508% operating growth

Evoca with 231% operational growth

Phoenix Asset Management with 226% operating growth

The E2E Profit 100 is the final track of the E2E 100, an initiative designed through the publication of six league tables, accompanied by a mass reception and a range of related content for each launch. Each celebratory launch dinner was held at the Houses of Parliament, supported by Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL, Founding Board Director, E2E.

These tracks have been created to showcase the best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing sustained growth and delivering disruptive business strategies. They are making an impact not only in their region, but nationwide and in some cases even globally. E2E is an exciting and unprecedented powerhouse of entrepreneurs, investors, non-executives and SME-focused corporate organizations. Its mission is to develop the largest and most active entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UK to enable extraordinary entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the E2E Profit 100 track, Shalini Khemka CBE, Founder of E2E, says: “The diverse range of sectors featured on the E2E Profit 100 is a real testament to the amazing work being done in the UK. From manufacturing to construction and the automotive sector, the figures these companies are achieving are astonishing and a high reflection of the dedicated workforces across the country and are helping to strengthen their brands and leaders globally. They have been recognized as such.

Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL said: “I have been a founding board member of e2E, led by Shalini Khemka CBE, which is fast becoming the leading organization supporting UK founders, business leaders and investors. Since 2011, the E2E team has created an extraordinary platform for entrepreneurs to meet, learn, raise investment, and access corporate support. The E2E Profit 100 track is a celebration of the UK business community, and long may that continue, of course.

Richard Morris, UK Chief Executive of IWG plc, said: “A partner of e2e for over eight years, IWG has first-hand experience of the invaluable support available to the UK SME sector. From countless networking opportunities to quality member speakers, it can be said at least that E2E’s offerings are top class. We are proud of our long-term partnership with E2E.”

Source: londonlovesbusiness.com