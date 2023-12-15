Naked Wines shares rise despite rising losses

Total revenues in the 26 weeks to October 2 fell 20% year-on-year to £132.3m

Naked Wines has assured investors it is heading for a ‘period of sustained cash generation’ after falling sales and widening first-half losses.

The online wine retailer’s total revenue fell 20 per cent year-on-year to £132.3 million in the 26 weeks to October 2, while pre-tax losses were up from £200,000 last year.

In efforts to offset the decline, group bosses told shareholders it had cut costs by £3 million and planned to cut £10 million from its bottom line.

The online wine retailer reported total revenues fell 20 per cent year-on-year to £132.3 million in the 26 weeks to October 2.

The company also reported that its general and administrative costs have declined 27 percent year-on-year.

As a result, Naked Wines expects to deliver between £40 million and £50 million of cash on inventory over the next 18 months.

Rowan Gormley, executive chairman of Naked Wines, said: ‘We are moving into a period of sustained cash generation.

‘We have taken out £3m of costs and have a further £10m coming in and expect to generate £40-50m of cash from the inventory over the next 18 months.

‘In addition we have made good progress in testing an improved customer proposition to restore our growth. I want to thank our people, our winemakers and our customers for their support and reiterate our determination to ensure they are rewarded for it.’

In November, Naked Vines cut its annual forecasts and announced that its chief executive was leaving the business.

Chief executive Nick Devlin agreed to step down ‘with immediate effect’, with founder and chairman Gormley taking up the role of acting chairman on an interim basis until a successor is found.

The group’s share price has fallen more than 70 percent in the past year.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Despite total revenues falling 20% ​​to £132.3m in the 26 weeks to October 2 and losses widening, Naked Wines shares are on the rise.

‘Potentially more worrying is the double-digit decline in repeat revenue, which suggests that what should be loyal customers is declining. It’s a combination of belt-tightening and fierce competition in the online-wine-world.

‘The group has struggled following the pandemic following the surge in demand seen in lockdown, and issues including attracting new customers and inventory levels have caused problems.

‘The group is suffering losses from both revenue channels, with both existing and new customers proving fickle and elusive, making for an uphill battle. Cost cutting is helping the bottom line, but not enough and it can’t go on forever – sooner or later a meaningful increase in customer activity will be required. The positive bounce in the share price is probably a sigh of relief that things were not worse.

Naked Wines shares rose 8.72 per cent to 46.75p in Friday morning trading.

DIY investment platform

aj bell

aj bell

Easy investment and ready portfolio

Hargreaves Lansdowne

Hargreaves Lansdowne

Free Fund Dealing and Investment Ideas

interactive investor

interactive investor

Flat-fee investing from £4.99 per month

eToro

eToro

Share investment: 30+ million community

Bestinvest

Bestinvest

free financial coaching

Affiliate Link: If you recommend a product ‘This is Money’ I may earn a commission. These deals are chosen by our editorial team because we think they’re worth highlighting. This does not affect our editorial independence.

Compare the best investment accounts for you

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk