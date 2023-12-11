business reporter

Addressing the gathering at the ‘City Growth Conference’ organized by Nagpur First here on Sunday, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Babyverse Shashikant Chaudhary said that Nagpur has immense potential to become a global city. “We have world-class educational institutions that are producing professional and innovative people. A lot of invisible development is happening in and around the city which will take Nagpur to a new height,” he said while expressing his views at the IT Track, a part of the two-day 10th edition of the Global Nagpur Summit. Choudhary, the chief guest of the IT track, further said that the city has recently started ‘moving’ on the path of development in the field of information technology. Highlighting the arrival of some multinational companies, he said, “Things are going right for the region now and I am confident that the city will soon start ‘running’ on this path and it will become a hub for IT companies.” In area.

In his keynote address, Dr. Ramesh Jain, Co-Founder and Board Member, Vikara Health, HealthUnity and Personal, USA and Director of the Institute for Future Health, University of California, USA, said the health care system in India is not in good shape. Mark. “But we can improve the system by using technology. “Let us start the healthcare transformation in Nagpur too,” he said. Another keynote speaker at the IT track, Anshul Sonak, Global Director, Intel USA, urged IT professionals to not only use artificial intelligence (AI) Do this, but also innovate ideas in this field.

The track also saw keynote speeches and panel discussions on Artificial Intelligence. Eminent speakers who shared their knowledge and expertise on AI included Prashant Mishra, CEO and Founder, Click2Cloud Inc., USA; Swayam Chouksey, Co-Founder and Technology Consultant, MindzCloud Group, USA; Vijaya Ganguly, NASSCOM, Regional Head – Western Region, India; And others. Earlier, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, CTO, Delaplex; gave introductory remarks while International President Shashank Rao gave the welcome address. A large number of IT professionals, entrepreneurs, students and others participated in the IT Track.

Source: www.thehitavada.com