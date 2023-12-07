Nadler Legitimizes Anti-Semitism, Nikki’s ‘Best Against Joe’ Edge and Other Comments

Conservatives: Nadler legitimizes anti-Semitism

Representative Jerry Nadler, “disturbed that Republicans are forcefully condemning all forms of anti-Semitism,” encouraged lawmakers to attend and vote “on the GOP-led resolution” that would include anti-Semitism. was denounced as anti-Semitic,” Commentary’s Seth Mandel flags. Lawmaker claims criticism of Israeli policies like judicial reform could be seen as anti-Semitism, yet 54% israeli Self Opposed him. Nadler appears to be angry at Republicans for keeping Democrats “in place” and accusing the resolution of “weaponizing Jewish pain.” Yet the “danger” is not that “everything will be considered anti-Semitic,” but that “Nothing Will.” If this “becomes accepted knowledge, the current wave of anti-Semitism will seem downright pleasant compared to the wave to come.” And the Congressman, with “the second-largest Jewish constituency” in the country, played a role in Will happen.

School Wars: Texas Government vs. Anti-Choice GOPers

After 21 Texas House Republicans joined Democrats to kill the education savings account bill, Governor Greg Abbott is taking aim at “legislators from his own party who oppose giving parents the power to guide their children’s education.” Are,” cheers Reason’s JD Tucile. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds got action by supporting “primary challenges to members of her own party” who opposed school choice. GOP critics of choice say his “districts offer too few options to make the option practical.” But research on Florida shows that “when that state made education funding portable, supply expanded to meet demand.” In one survey, “66% of Democrats, 80% of Republicans, and 69% of independents” support school choice. “Americans have already decided they want choice in education; This is a time for politicians from all parties to come together.

israel war update

From right: Nikki’s ‘Best Against Joe’ age

“If defeating President Biden is what Republicans really want to do, recent polls present a strong argument for it [Nikki] Haley might be the best choice to do that,” explains USA TODAY’s Ingrid Jacques. “Every poll in recent months has the former ambassador leading Biden by a much larger margin in a hypothetical contest [former president Donald] Trump — and his other leading GOP contender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, because “Haley is more attractive to independent voters and women who are looking for an alternative to Biden.” While “Trump remains the dominant force in the Republican primary. , , “There is still a chance to change this dynamic.” If she can beat expectations in Iowa and New Hampshire, the momentum could “change things.”

Watch DC: The most vacant federal offices

Most of the federal workforce is still All-distant. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) just shared a ‘naughty list’ of the federal agencies with the “lowest employee occupancy rates” of their D.C. offices, The Federalist’s Tristan Justice reports: Housing and Urban Development and the Social Security Administration. Both departments are at just 7%; Small Business Administration, 9%; Department of Agriculture and General Services Administration, 11%. At 14%: “Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), where one employee even called into the meeting from a bubble bath .” Ernst told The Federalist: “It’s time for Biden’s bureaucrats to get back to work, or forfeit their expensive, unused office space.”

Middle East Watch: Why Arab States Nix Refugees

Elizabeth Stauffer in the Washington Examiner says, “Although Arab leaders have publicly condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza, they have no interest in allowing Palestinian refugees into their countries.” Why? They fear that “Hamas, which is not known to mix with civilians, will gain a foothold in their countries” and therefore “destabilize” them “and pose a serious threat to their national security.” Recall: “In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the country of providing support to Islamic terrorists, including Hamas.” And support for Hamas remains high as 76% of Palestinians surveyed after the October 7 attacks said: “Hamas was playing a positive role.” Yet “strong ties to the terrorist group will continue.” [Palestinians] down to future generations. Perhaps Israel can do for the Palestinians what they are unable to do for themselves.

—Compiled by The Post editorial board

