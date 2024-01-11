NACIFIC's bold move: ATEEZ chosen as the face of the brand

SEOUL, Korea, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasific, a Korean brand known for its commitment to natural ingredients, revealed a collaboration with popular K-pop group ATEEZ as its brand ambassador. And ready to present for the first time. Photocard programme, ‘Flowering Day’, on 12th January.

In line with the brand slogan, “The Beginning of Natural Beauty”, NACIFIC has introduced a diverse range of products such as Fresh Herb Origin, Phyto Niacin Brightening, Hyal Booster and UU Cream lines etc. The brand is admired not only in the South. For her dedication to promoting natural beauty not only in Korea but globally especially in the United States, Mexico, France, Taiwan and Japan.

Particularly notable among NACIFIC’s best-sellers is the Fresh Herb Origin Serum, affectionately known as ‘Oh My!’ Known as. Serum.’ The globally acclaimed product has crossed sales of over one million units worldwide. A combination of Sepicam and Pore Complex 3, acts as a pore care serum, aiding in the shrinkage of pores and improving skin texture.

Additionally, the serum is a dual-layer formula, consisting of a moisture layer and an oil layer, offering versatile application methods depending on individual needs. In dry weather, it is recommended to use the serum by spreading only a layer of natural oil on top without stirring for optimal results.

Following the release of the photoshoot, NACIFIC plans to launch various campaigns in collaboration with ATEEZ. Meanwhile, ATEEZ achieved triple million-seller status with their second album ‘The World EP.fin:Will’, released on December 1, recording over 1.7 million copies in initial sales. Additionally, he achieved the top position in the US. peaked at number two on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart and the UK Official Album Chart, cementing her global presence as a leading K-pop idol.

Special flower programs have been held on various global platforms, including the UU Cream Skincare Set with Ceramide 5-Complex and 150,0000 ppm Milk Extract for up to 100 hours of lasting moisture or with a blend of Triple Hyaluronic Acid and 55% Hyal Booster Skincare Set includes. Jericho Rose, which works wonders in restoring and providing dense moisture. The event set is also accompanied by a floral kit, which includes an ATEEZ OT8 photocard, an exclusive brochure, and a postcard featuring a hidden ATEEZ video, which can be accessed via QR code.

The event will release on January 12 at 10:24am KST globally on various platforms on their NACIFIC official store. Find NACIFIC on Shopee (Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia (event details to be announced later)), Lazada (Malaysia, Singapore), Amazon (US, German, France, Italy, Japan), eBay (US, Brunei, France, Chile, Colombia), Walmart (US), Zoom (CIS, Europe), QO10 (Japan), Rakuten (Japan), HKTVMall (Hong Kong), Tmall (China), Allegro (Poland), etc.

media Contact

Brand: Nasific

Contact: Global Sales Team

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://en.nacific.com

HK: https://www.hktvmall.com/hktv/zh/main/nacifichk/s/U0005001

SG: https:// shopee.sg/nacific.sg

pH: https://shopee.ph/nacificofficial.ph

My: https://shopee.com.my/nacific.os

TW: https://shopee.tw/nacific_official.tw

Source:Nasific

