NACCIMA appoints Mr Lawrence Zia Hlueji as State Coordinator for Youth Entrepreneurs in Kogi State – FreshAngle News

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA has appointed Mr Lawrence Zia Hlueji as the State Coordinator for Youth Entrepreneurs in Kogi State.

Mr Lawrence Zia Hluezi is the current Vice President of Business Services and ICT at the Kogi Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture.

A statement issued in Lokoja said this is a step towards promoting youth entrepreneurship and innovation in Kogi State.

Mr Hluezi, an experienced entrepreneur and dynamic business leader, has been at the forefront of promoting economic growth and innovation within the state. With an extensive background in political science and an impressive record of success, he is ideally positioned to lead NACCIMA’s mission to empower the young and entrepreneurial individuals of Kogi State.

The appointment, made on 22 September 2023, marks an important milestone in NACCIMA’s commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship.

Mr. Hulezi’s experience and dedication to empowering youth perfectly aligns with the organization’s vision.

NACCIMA is renowned for its advocacy of business-friendly policies, support for local entrepreneurs and its unwavering dedication to advancing commerce and industry in Nigeria.

The Youth Entrepreneurs wing of the organisation, now headed by Mr Hlueji, is set to empower the entrepreneurial landscape of Kogi State.

Expressing his excitement, the newly appointed State Coordinator said, “I am honored to take on this role and work towards creating an environment where the youth of Kogi State can thrive as entrepreneurs.

Speaking further he said, “Together with NACCIMA, we aim to create a community of empowered, innovative and successful young entrepreneurs who will contribute significantly to the economic growth of our state.”

Our Kogi State Correspondent, reports that NACCIMA and Mr Hulezi share a commitment to economic growth, innovation and creating opportunities for the youth. Together, they aim to inspire the next generation of business leaders in Kogi State.

The NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneur Programme, led by Mr Hluezi, will provide resources, mentorship and opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Kogi State, with the goal of promoting sustainable economic growth, innovation and job creation.

As Kogi State moves towards a future full of possibilities, the appointment of Mr Lawrence Zia Hlueji signals a promising era for youth entrepreneurship in the state. Together with NACCIMA, he is set to shape a future where young entrepreneurs will lead the economy of Kogi State to new heights.

