Women leaders have played a transformational role in India’s startup landscape. From health care to technology, people from different economic and geographical backgrounds, even in remote tribal villages, are being taken care of. Women entrepreneurs have made their impact everywhere by breaking social stigma. So what is it about women that makes them so remarkable in leadership? The Digital Women Awards 2023 saw eminent entrepreneurs reflect on what makes women different from the rest.

in conversation with those people And this female quotientThe entrepreneurs shared that they believe this helps women become better leaders. While some said that women are naturally better leaders because of their intrinsic qualities, others had a slightly different opinion.

emotional intelligence

A common response that most women entrepreneurs gave on what they think helps them succeed in their endeavors was “empathy.” In particular, empathy allows women entrepreneurs to lead by example, create better work environments, and be able to build trusting relationships with their customers. Emotional intelligence is one of the qualities that most women leaders around the world have in common.

Women entrepreneurs say this emotional intelligence can be a powerful tool in the workplace. Kamna Hazrati, founder of EndPurpose, agrees. “Women are naturally very empathetic leaders. “We bring our hearts to everything we do and that’s what sets us apart,” she said. Hazrati won the Digital Women of Marketing award this year.

Women are likely to point out the needs of the community and provide solutions with their astute observations. They are also able to identify the strengths and weaknesses within the organization and assign tasks accordingly. Women are also likely to recognize and empower the talents of other women.

different approach

Swarnima Bhattacharya, co-founder of Guytree, said she has a slightly different take on the “emotional intelligence” approach. She said, “I think ‘women entrepreneurs are more empathetic’ is a stereotype… What makes us different is that women have to create their own blueprint because leadership is gendered. Even if you think about your favorite founder or favorite leader, most of the time unfortunately a woman’s name doesn’t come to the fore. So you have to make your own path.”

When it comes to choosing a leadership approach, women entrepreneurs have to take a different path than their male counterparts. Although men dominate the entrepreneurship landscape around the world, the idea of ​​women entrepreneurs is not to follow the same steps as them, but to establish their own method of leadership.

Palak Mundhra, Founder, Ambrei, said, “I think you [women entrepreneurs] The approach to leadership should not be like that of men. To lead, you must have your own workspace. You cannot copy the way male leaders work. You have to find your own inertia and your own ability to figure out how to do this instead of becoming a follower of men’s leadership. You have to identify your own rules.” Mundra won the Digital Women Award for Content this year.

Women entrepreneurs are appreciated for being pioneers in various fields of entrepreneurship, and their natural and innate qualities like emotional intelligence undeniably give them an edge. However, this does not compensate for the extra struggle that women entrepreneurs have to go through to gain the recognition that their male counterparts easily achieve.

Thus the women entrepreneurs clarified that although empathy plays an important role in their leadership approach, it cannot be attributed solely to their success which stems from their hard work and dedication to tackle not only professional but also social challenges. She comes.

Source: www.shethepeople.tv