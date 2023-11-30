‘Mysterious whale’ is hoarding millions in Bitcoin – or is it? – decrypt
BREAKING 🚨 NEWS: A mystery whale continued his daily shopping spree and received 539 #bitcoin This morning, after an accumulation of 1,178 #B T c tomorrow 👀
In the last 28 days, he has deposited a total of 10.3K #bitcoin brought him to number 73 #B T c Rich…
-Jason A. Williams (@GoingParabolic) 28 November 2023
A mysterious whale is storing large amounts of stuff $BTC recently.
In the last 4 weeks, he has accumulated 10.3K $BTC,
It seems that institutional investors are trying to push for spot Bitcoin ETF approval. pic.twitter.com/cTlSMIzSAK
– Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) 30 November 2023
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co