‘Mysterious whale’ is hoarding millions in Bitcoin – or is it? – decrypt

The mystery of a large, unlabeled Bitcoin address has the cryptocurrency sector beset with questions about who could be the “whale” holding more than $450 million in Bitcoin.

According to blockchain analytics sites Arkham Intelligence and Blockchain, the “bc1qc” Bitcoin address has a balance of 12,070 BTC, worth approximately $455,616,665 at current prices. Millions of dollars worth of bitcoins have been received at this address over the past several weeks, most of them in large batches. But according to various experts spoken to, it may not be a whale at all decrypt,

“Whale” refers to an investor who accumulates large amounts of cryptocurrency. So at a time when market sentiment is turning bullish, the idea of ​​loading a single unit on Bitcoin would be, to say the least, an encouraging sign for holders.

It’s no surprise that crypto Twitter influencers, like author and investor Jason Williams and Wealth Mastery founder Lark Davis, are spreading this narrative to their collective millions of followers.

BREAKING 🚨 NEWS: A mystery whale continued his daily shopping spree and received 539 #bitcoin This morning, after an accumulation of 1,178 #B T c tomorrow 👀 In the last 28 days, he has deposited a total of 10.3K #bitcoin brought him to number 73 #B T c Rich… -Jason A. Williams (@GoingParabolic) 28 November 2023

“A mystery whale has continued his daily shopping spree by acquiring 539 [Bitcoin] This morning, after an accumulation of 1,178 [BTC] Yesterday, Williams tweeted from two days ago. “It looks like institutional investors are trying to push for spot Bitcoin ETF approval,” Davis said today, referring to rumors that SEC approval for the long-awaited Bitcoin ETF is imminent.

A mysterious whale is storing large amounts of stuff $BTC recently. In the last 4 weeks, he has accumulated 10.3K $BTC, It seems that institutional investors are trying to push for spot Bitcoin ETF approval. pic.twitter.com/cTlSMIzSAK – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) 30 November 2023

The conversation even reached Reddit, with one Redditor commenting on a since-deleted, but highly upvoted r/Bitcoin post: “Mystery New Bitcoin Whale Buys Another 612.5 BTC, Getting Total of 11,005.82 Bitcoins in Just 29 Days! “

But blockchain analysts are weighing in on the BTC-pumping parade. It’s more likely that the wallet belongs to an exchange that is moving funds into cold storage (ie an offline hardware wallet).

“We can’t say with 100% certainty but its on-chain behavior suggests it is most likely part of the cold storage infrastructure for the exchange,” a Chainalysis investigator explained. decrypt In an email. This is partly because the address only shows incoming transactions, not any outgoing transactions.

Chris Martin, research director at Amberdata, agreed.

“Not 100% sure if it’s an individual or an exchange, but it has a very strong connection with BitMEX,” Martin told. decrypt, “Almost all funding sources were BitMex hot wallets, but the address does not follow their usual address schema (BMEX, or QMEX in the address).”

However, Martin speculated that the transactions are one exchange consolidating into a single wallet, but left open the idea that it could ultimately be a whale.

“There is a strong possibility that a large BitMex whale could leave the platform,” he said. BitMEX did not immediately respond decryptRequest for comment.

Consolidating wallets is not unusual in the cryptocurrency sector. Both individuals and companies can have multiple, sometimes hundreds, of addresses and consolidating them into a single address makes managing digital assets more accessible. Still, accounts carrying large sums of Bitcoin will always attract attention.

In April, a wallet created in the early days of Bitcoin transferred 400 BTC, about $11 million, after lying dormant for 12 years. That same month, another wallet transferred 279 BTC, worth about $8 million at the time. In June, $1.2 million was transferred to another wallet after 13 years of inactivity.

As long as blockchains are pseudonymous, and unmarked entities are moving large amounts of digital money around, people will continue to speculate about the motives behind the move.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co