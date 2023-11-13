Mysterious Wallet Transfers 18 Million MATIC to Coinbase – What's Happening?

A mysterious wallet emerged from the shadows and masterminded a significant transfer of 17,895,970 MATIC – that’s a staggering $14.7 million – directly to Coinbase, in a crypto twist that sent shock waves through the digital landscape.

The price of MATIC has risen above $0.80 for the first time since July due to a significant increase in trading volume. MATIC’s market capitalization has increased by 62% over the past four weeks due to increased trading and acquisitions by whales.

MATIC Mysterious Financial Maneuver Unveiled

During this mysterious financial maneuver, the cryptocurrency universe saw Polygon’s MATIC token embark on a bullish journey. This became more complicated as MATIC surged above the $0.75 resistance level, only to face a strong hurdle at the $0.89 support.

At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $0.88, up 8.5% over the past 24 hours, and up an impressive 27% over the past seven days, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

MATIC seven-day price action. Source: CoinMarketCap

The recent increase in value has coincided with a reviving cryptocurrency market, driven by a growing sense of confidence in Bitcoin.

Nevertheless, the rise in MATIC price cannot be attributed solely to general market sentiment. Empirical evidence indicates that the aggregation and significant collaboration of large investors has played a significant role in driving the success of MATIC.

Institutional and whale demand has increased strongly, with Bitcoin seeing transaction volumes over $100k up 80%, Ethereum up 170% and Polygon up over 3,800% compared to 30 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ElM1CDZ3wA -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 11 November 2023

According to on-chain analytics company IntoTheBlock, there has been a significant increase in institutional and whale demand for the cryptocurrency sector. In this sense, according to Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, the volume of transactions over $100,000 has increased by 3,800% during the last 30 days.

Source: IntotheBlock

Based on data provided by analytics platform Sentiment, it has been observed that large-scale investors, commonly called whales, with holdings ranging from 100,000 to 10 million MATIC tokens, have invested 42 million during the latter part of the year. Have deposited more than 100 tokens. Of October.

strong buying activity

In a 24-hour time frame, a total of 161 transactions involving MATIC were executed, each worth more than $100,000. This remarkable buying activity serves as evidence of the strong desire of important stakeholders to accumulate MATIC holdings. The accumulation of assets has a direct impact on favorable price movements.

Source: Sentiment

Increase in whale appetite

Meanwhile, Coinbase has received more than 55 million Polygon [MATIC] token according to three separate posts made by Whale Alert on X (previously Twitter).

According to whale tracking handles, the transfers were coming from unknown addresses.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Freepik

source: www.newsbtc.com