Mysterious illness spreads on Queen Victoria cruise ship as 154 passengers experience vomiting and diarrhea

news

Published on Feb 10, 2024, 1:05pm ET

A mysterious gastrointestinal illness has spread aboard a cruise ship and now approximately 154 people aboard the ship are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

According to ABC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a large-scale outbreak on the Queen Victoria, operated by British shipping and cruise line Cunard Cruise Line, based in Southampton, England.

The ship, which is carrying 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members, departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 22 and is set to reach its final destination Honolulu, HI on February 12.

According to the CDC, the cause of the illnesses is still unknown.

On Friday, it was reported that 139 people were infected with the disease, but on Saturday the number rose to 154, a total of 129 passengers and 25 crew members.

The cause of the infectious disease is still unknown. Anton – Stock.adobe.com

Symptoms of the mysterious illness include vomiting and diarrhea. nicoletaionescu – Stock.adobe.com

Cunard Cruise Line confirmed that “multiple guests reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board” and that they are creating protocols to ensure the “well-being” of those on board, the outlet reported.

CDC’s Ship Sanitation Program is monitoring the situation and monitoring ship responses and protocols.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com