Mysterious Ethereum whale emerges from the shadows, triggers massive selloff – Cryptopolitan

According to LookOnChain, after a year of inactivity, a large Ethereum whale has re-emerged, causing waves in the crypto market. The whale, which had been silent for over a year, started a massive selling frenzy, selling 18,865 ETH for 42 million DAI through four newly formed wallets. This activity equates to an average selling price of $2,229 per ETH.

Ethereum market continues to fluctuate

Following this development, the market has been buzzing with speculations and analyses. The whale’s activities resulted in the sale of a large amount of Ethereum, equivalent to a current value of $12.5 million, with 5,588 ETH remaining in their possession. Given the huge volumes of Bitcoin involved and the potential market impact, the event has piqued the interest of both investors and analysts.

Over the past week, these whales have reportedly added more than 100,000 ETH to their holdings, worth approximately $230 million. This strategy spread reflects the diverse approaches and sentiments that exist among major investors in the Ethereum community.

Today the price of Ethereum (ETH) is $2,243.27, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,368,905,220.40. This indicates a drop of -0.04% in the last 24 hours and a drop of -4.60% in the last 7 days.

Since the bounce off the lower bound of the huge bullish flag formation, Ethereum price has resumed aggressive progress, breaking several resistance levels.

The price of Ethereum has risen steadily in recent months, rising from less than $1,000 per coin to more than $2,000. Meanwhile, investors can benefit from futures market sentiment analysis.

ETH market future

This increase has benefited ETH holders, who are currently in 76% profit. Notably, the percentage of Ether investors making profits is similar to that of long-term holders who have held their investments for more than a year. Both data sets are obtained by observing all active addresses in the network from received and spent transactions.

However, 23% of all Ether wallets have negative ETH positions, while 1% have purchased the token at the current price. Meanwhile, 21% of Ethereum holders have held their holdings for one to twelve months, while 3% have recently purchased ETH.

It is important to recognize that the greater the number of Ethereum holders in profit, the greater the likelihood of selling, as they may choose to realize previously unrealized profits. As a result, buying ETH now could mean having profitable exit liquidity for 76% of all Ethereum holdings.

Meanwhile, only 46% of the tokens are concentrated in the hands of addresses holding at least 0.1% of the supply. The limited concentration of whales and institutional investors reduces the likelihood of a large-scale coordinated sell-off. Balancing the prior analysis.

Cryptocurrency traders disagree on whether we are in a bear market or already in a bull market. It is important to understand the current state of the cryptocurrency to make a profitable decision whether to buy ETH or not.

Additionally, additional Ethereum innovation and the growth of the DeFi ecosystem may increase demand for its tokens. An increase in demand will increase the price of ETH, while a decrease in demand will have the opposite effect.

All things considered, the decision to buy ETH is a personal one, and investors should be aware of the risks. Essentially, it is essential to have a strong risk management foundation when investing in such a dynamic and experimental industry.

