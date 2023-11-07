myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Reno Award

OAK BROOK, Illinois, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chamberlain Group, the trusted leader in smart access solutions, is proud to announce its latest smart home innovation – the myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad – has been awarded the prestigious Good Housekeeping 2023 Home Reno Awards. Since its debut in the spring of 2023, the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad has rapidly become a smart home must-have. And, according to Good Housekeeping, this is a product that will help you complete your next home improvement project.

An easy-to-install smart home upgrade, the Smart Garage Video Keypad replaces your old garage keypad (the numeric pad mounted on the outside of the garage door) so you can see and control who opens your home’s busiest entrance. This innovative device includes a high-definition camera that helps enhance the security of your home as well as empowers you to manage access with ease. It works with the highly rated (and free!) myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times the code can be used, and notifications when entering the garage. Can receive, and be alerted when someone approaches. Something has been found in your path. No more worries about lost keys or unauthorized entries – with the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad you are in control.

“The garage is the primary entry point for millions of Americans – it’s no surprise that in many cases the space is tied to the home. So, it was only a matter of time before we started looking at video keypads for the space, Good Housekeeping “Similar to the video doorbells that have become ubiquitous on front doors over the past decade,” said Dan DiClerico, director of home improvement and outdoors at the Institute, “setup was straightforward. We also like that if you pair the myQ Video Keypad with a myQ Connected Garage Door Opener (like the Chamberlain Secure View that won a 2022 Home Reno Award) you can remotely open the garage door and let visitors in. myQ app.”

The MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is compatible with LiftMaster, Chamberlain and Craftsman garage door openers installed after 1993 that use photoelectronic sensors. Unlock even more features when you pair it with the myQ Connected Garage Door Opener, including the ability to open/close your garage door from anywhere and a secure package to your garage to beat back porch pirates. Includes ability to change delivery drop-off location. Most homeowners already have a smart garage door opener and don’t realize it. Simply download the myQ app and tap “Check Compatibility” to find out instantly.

Key Features of MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad:

Personalize access: Increase the security of your home by making it easier to enter. Create unique PIN codes and set access for family, guests and service providers from your myQ app – anytime, from anywhere.

Increase the security of your home by making it easier to enter. Create unique PIN codes and set access for family, guests and service providers from your myQ app – anytime, from anywhere. Visual Confirmation: Get peace of mind knowing that your loved ones have reached home safely. The built-in camera instantly detects motion and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you know who’s coming and going. Additional features like person detection, rich notifications, and video storage can be accessed through a video subscription plan, which is free for the first 30 days.

Get peace of mind knowing that your loved ones have reached home safely. The built-in camera instantly detects motion and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you know who’s coming and going. Additional features like person detection, rich notifications, and video storage can be accessed through a video subscription plan, which is free for the first 30 days. Meaningful Information: Receive real-time alerts when a PIN code has been used. Reliable myQ notifications replace forgotten messages and eliminate any worries about getting your kids home safely.

Receive real-time alerts when a PIN code has been used. Reliable myQ notifications replace forgotten messages and eliminate any worries about getting your kids home safely. 2-way audio: Visitors can use the call button on the smart garage video keypad to make calls like a video doorbell. When homeowners receive a myQ notification that someone is calling, they can access the live video stream and communicate with the caller using the device’s two-way communication.

“This recognition by Good Housekeeping is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative, user-friendly smart home solutions that will make home better,” said Brendan Lyons, senior vice president of residential business at Chamberlain Group. “The Smart Garage Video Keypad is an essential addition for anyone planning a home improvement project or just looking to increase the security of their home.”

The award selection process was run by home construction and engineering experts through the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab, a trusted resource for millions of homeowners looking to make their homes more beautiful, functional, safe and efficient. To be considered for a Home Reno Award, the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad went through months of rigorous testing, including performance-based laboratory testing and home consumer reviews. Through more than 5,000 testing hours, Good Housekeeping experts and consumer testers took a close look at scores of submissions coming into the Home Improvement & Outdoors Lab. Only products that truly make a home better – whether easier to operate, more energy-efficient, more secure, more stylish or some combination of these – earn a spot on the Home Reno Awards winners list.

A full list of the 2023 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards can be found at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/renovation/a44870187/home-renovation-awards-2023

The MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is available for purchase at major home improvement and retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s. To learn more about myQ Smart Garage Control and other myQ smart home access devices, please visit myQ.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in providing smart access with products that provide seamless, secure access to homes, businesses and communities around the world. Our well-known brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes. Our products are powered by myQ®, a top lifestyle app on major app stores, and our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, found in millions of vehicles from major automakers. 10+ million people rely on myQ every day to control and monitor their garages, homes, and businesses from anywhere.

