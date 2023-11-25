Mycoplasma may be the main cause of outbreak of pediatric cases of pneumonia worldwide

mycoplasma pneumonia Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is in the news after multiple outbreaks and hospitalizations were reported earlier this week in China, primarily affecting children. Drivers include respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, COVID-19, and perhaps most importantly, mycoplasma.

Chinese media reported several days ago that some pediatric centers in the country were crowded with children falling ill. A wave of pneumonia cases in parts of the country prompted the World Health Organization to request details on possible sources. So far, Chinese officials say the causative agents include known pathogens, such as mycoplasma, RSV, influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

Bacterial disease caused by Mycoplasma is sometimes called “walking pneumonia” because symptoms are often relatively mild but can last for several weeks. Usually, mycoplasma pneumonia does not require hospitalization. However, young children with immunosuppressed immune systems may be at higher risk of developing more serious disease.

Naturally, clusters of unidentified pneumonia cases from China and reports of “overwhelmed” hospitals bring back memories of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview yesterday, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of WHO’s department of epidemiology and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said that “this is not the same situation we were in in December 2019 and January 2020.”

Among other countries, serious epidemics are spreading in China, South Korea and France, and the suspected main culprit is Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

In South Korea, confirmed cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae more than doubled from mid-October to mid-November. Of 236 hospitalized patients with acute bacterial respiratory infections during the second week of November, 226 (96%) had mycoplasma pneumonia, according to a summary released by the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention. It is noteworthy that 80 percent of the new patients are children below five years of age. The agency further suggested that the early onset of cold weather in Korea contributed to the “rapidly increasing” number of cases.

Mycoplasma cases can occur at any time of the year, but are more prevalent in winter. In the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, each winter there is an increase in common infections such as influenza, colds (caused by a large number of different viruses) and respiratory syncytial virus which also cause cold-like symptoms.

Bacterial infections follow a similar seasonality. They are usually opportunistic, in that they take advantage of an immune system that has been weakened by the virus. So, for example, influenza, RSV and the common cold can sometimes cause bronchitis or pneumonia, upper and lower respiratory tract infections, respectively.

Some have cited COVID-19 for the increase in mycoplasma, with the still-widely circulating virus reducing people’s immune defenses. Although there is evidence that immune dysfunction persists for several months or longer in some people infected with COVID-19, it is not clear whether there is evidence of widespread immune impairment due to SARS-CoV-2 in the entire population. Yes or No.

Alternatively, others claim that the increase in Mycoplasma infections is due to what is sometimes called “immunity debt” as seasonal diseases decreased during COVID-19 lockdowns. Responding to the current situation in China, the WHO team specifically pointed to the “immunity gap created by the epidemic.” Social distancing, reduced travel, and other measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may reduce immunological protection against diseases such as influenza and RSV, which in turn may set the stage for opportunistic infections such as mycoplasma.

But there is no consensus on the hypothesis given by the WHO team. In fact, experts have long expressed skepticism about whether there is a generalized immune debt. For one thing, how long immunity lasts after infection varies from virus to virus. And for flu viruses, for example, infection in one season may or may not provide protection in the next season, depending on how closely related the two strains are.

Furthermore, the cyclical nature of waves of mycoplasma infections – there were increases in 2011, 2015 and 2019 – suggests that the current spike is not related to perceived immunity differences.

Measures such as masking, ventilation, hand washing, avoiding close contact with others, and staying home when sick are recommended to prevent the spread of mycoplasma, but are also recommended to prevent viruses that Can cause mycoplasma. When sick, the pathogen can be treated with a variety of antibiotics, including azithromycin, but also tetracyclines, macrolides, and fluoroquinolones.