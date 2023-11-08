“My top lithium stock is…”

Image Source: Getty Images

With electric vehicles increasingly appearing on British roads and motorways, it is inevitable that investors will try to ‘grab a piece of the pie’. One possible way is through lithium stocks. So without any further delay…

Atlantic Lithium

What it does: Atlantic Lithium is a lithium-focused exploration and development company, with a major project in Ghana.

By John Smith. Atlantic Lithium (LSE:ALL) trading was hit in the first quarter of this year due to negative short seller reports – the stock dropped like a stone, which is why a chart shows that the share price is down 39% over the last year. is less.

The share price of any commodity exploration company is going to be very volatile, and I have to accept that as par for the course. Despite the risks, I believe the project in Ghana has potential. The stock is up 27% in the past month thanks to positive assay results from a recent drilling excursion.

More positive news emerged in early September with a non-binding agreement with the Ghana Sovereign Wealth Fund for investment. If the government wants to take action, then in my view it is a vote of confidence in the potential success of the project.

John Smith does not own shares in Atlantic Lithium

rio tinto

What it does: Rio Tinto is a UK-based mining and metals company with 52,000 employees in 35 countries around the world.

By Matthew Dumigan. Despite focusing primarily on iron ore, aluminum and copper, the mine’s lithium stock is on top rio tinto (LSE:RIO).

Recently, the company has made a strategic decision to increase its exposure to lithium, but it has not been straightforward.

There are only two lithium projects in Rio, one of which (the Zadar project) was canceled in January 2022 after the Serbian government cited environmental concerns. That said, it is worth noting that the company is in consultation with relevant stakeholders to explore all options related to the future of the project.

However, beyond Zadar, the Rincon project in Argentina is set to become a valuable source of rapidly producing, high-quality lithium for the global energy transition.

In my view, this positions the group well to take advantage of this growing market and capture a larger share of the growing demand. Ultimately, if successful, Rio could significantly reduce European dependence on China and Australia for battery-grade lithium.

Matthew Dumigan does not own shares in Rio Tinto.

rio tinto

What it does: Rio Tinto is one of the world’s largest miners, with global operations mining and marketing a wide variety of metals and other minerals.

By Christopher Ruan. I expect high demand for lithium in the future. But as with many similar gold rallies in the past, the growing size of the potential market doesn’t necessarily translate into healthy profits for all companies in the sector.

This is why I wouldn’t try to gain exposure to lithium by investing in a pure-play lithium mining stock, let alone one with no experience in commercial production and marketing of the product.

Instead, I would go to a proven, diversified miner who has deep expertise in turning the promise of a project into a productive, money-making reality. he describes rio tinto (LSE: RIO).

Rio Tinto still faces risks, such as the cyclical nature of pricing for most of its products. This may reduce profits in the long run.

But I like the exposure the company gives me to lithium through its project in Zadar, Serbia. I am more comfortable with the overall risk profile of this FTSE 100 share than businesses focused solely on lithium.

Christopher Ruan does not own shares in Rio,

rio tinto

What it does: Rio Tinto is a diversified mining company with notable strengths in iron ore and large lithium expansion plans.

By Charlie Carman. rio tinto (LSE:RIO) is not a pure lithium stock. Iron ore is the center of trade, along with other commodities including aluminum and copper. However, lithium remains high on the mining giant’s agenda with two major projects in Argentina and Serbia.

Progress is accelerating in Rincon, located in South America’s ‘Lithium Triangle’. Yet, it is proving to be more expensive than anticipated. Rio Tinto’s capital spending has grown from an initial $140 million estimate to $335 million today.

Serbia’s Jadar Valley is a unique source of jadarite – a mineral deposit containing lithium and boron. Although it has the potential to become a world-class asset, Rio Tinto is stuck in a standoff with the Serbian government after its mining license is set to be canceled in 2022.

Undeterred by the challenges in its existing projects, Rio Tinto recently purchased 145,000 hectares of exploration properties in Western Australia. It underlines how important the alkali metals are to the Anglo-Australian miner’s future plans.

Charlie Carman owns shares in Rio Tinto.

