My Top Cryptos to Buy in December The Motley Fool

While almost every top cryptocurrency has seen an increase in value this year, there is one clear leader that is driving the market higher at the moment: Bitcoin (BTC 0.36%). The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, and is now just under $38,000. As a result, Bitcoin now accounts for about 52% of the value of the entire crypto market.

However, despite this year’s rally, Bitcoin is still well below its all-time high of $69,000. Furthermore, there are two important catalysts for Bitcoin in 2024 that could push the price higher. let’s take a closer look.

Support for Bitcoin from institutional investors

Remember when Wall Street banks scoffed at the idea of ​​crypto as an asset class, or when large institutional investors avoided Bitcoin like the plague? Those days are long gone, and one of the major themes this year has been how much demand for Bitcoin is now coming from institutional investors.

The easiest place to see this dynamic at work is the impending approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the US market. As soon as black RockThe world’s largest asset manager, the world’s largest asset manager, filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June, just as the floodgates opened. Suddenly, other institutional investors began filing applications of their own, and the price of Bitcoin began to rise. The conventional thinking now is that official approval from the SEC could come in the first quarter of 2024.

If everything goes according to plan, this approval could lead to a massive influx of new money into Bitcoin. According to some estimates, up to $50 billion of new liquidity could flow into Bitcoin. It is hard to predict what the ultimate impact will be on Bitcoin’s price, but one model now calls for a 4% increase in the price for every $1 billion that comes into Bitcoin. Thus, if $50 billion is indeed unlocked, we could see a doubling or tripling of the value of Bitcoin.

bitcoin halved

One of the most anticipated events in the crypto industry next year will be the Bitcoin halving, now scheduled for April 2024. This event, which occurs only once every four years, will result in the reward offered to Bitcoin miners being halved. This may seem like a highly technical event of interest only to Bitcoin miners, but the last three Bitcoin halving events (in 2012, 2016, and 2020) have corresponded to large new bull market rallies for Bitcoin.

For example, in the last halving cycle, Bitcoin ultimately reached its all-time high of $69,000. So, as you might have guessed by now, almost everyone is expecting Bitcoin to go on another epic run in 2024. For example, crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital analyzed the past three Bitcoin halving cycles, and predicted that Bitcoin could eventually trade as high as $149,000 after the next halving. And Standard Chartered Bank is now predicting Bitcoin to rise to the $100,000 level next year.

However, just keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future results, and this is especially true with crypto. While Bitcoin has a longer track record than any other cryptocurrency, it is still relatively short compared to traditional assets.

Furthermore, there is reason to think that the impact of each new Bitcoin halving should become less significant over time. When Bitcoin halved for the first time, there were only 10 million Bitcoins in existence. In 2024, there will be approximately 20 million Bitcoins in existence. Given that the maximum lifetime supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million coins, we have almost reached the point where Bitcoin miners have mined all the Bitcoins that will ever be mined. Thus, basic mathematics suggests that the impact of any halving should diminish over time.

But what about the $38,000 price tag?

Whatever you do, don’t be discouraged by Bitcoin’s current price of $38,000. Many people incorrectly assume that you need to buy all of the Bitcoins, and conclude that they will never be able to buy a Bitcoin in their lifetime. But, remember, this is crypto, and the rules are different. Just as $1 can be divided into 100 units (i.e. cents), 1 Bitcoin can be divided into 100 million units (called Satoshi for Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto). This makes it very easy to purchase small fractional units of Bitcoin.

In fact, on many crypto trading platforms, you can get started with Bitcoin for just $1. So there is no excuse not to invest in Bitcoin this December. If you’re willing to accept the inevitable volatility of the crypto market, investing in Bitcoin now could be a great long-term idea.

Source: www.fool.com