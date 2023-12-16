My Top 10 Stocks to Buy in 2023 Beat the Market by 160%. Should you buy them for 2024? , The Motley Fool

We entered 2023 in the middle of a bear market. S&P 500The decline in 2022 was the worst since 2008, when it fell 19%. Against that backdrop, in January I recommended 10 top stocks to buy in 2023. As we approach the end of the year, these 10 stocks as a group are beating the market by 160%.

Let’s take a look at these stocks and see which stocks should be kept on the buy list for 2024 and which should not. But first, let’s see why even if not all of these stocks have outperformed the market so far this year, buying all of them might have been a great strategy.

The best portfolio is a diversified portfolio

The 10 stocks I recommended in January were airbnb (ABNB -0.45%), Amazon (AMZN 1.73%), American Express (exp 0.92%), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -0.19%), dutch brothers (BROS -2.61%), Global-e Online (GLBE 1.50%), lululemon athletica (LULU 0.44%), Marketa (MQ -1.54%), MercadoLibre (MELI 0.17%), and Nu Holdings (NU-1.66%). Here’s how they performed this year compared to the S&P 500.

A person who invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 at the beginning of the year would now have $11,990 in price gains. A person who invested $1,000 in each of these 10 stocks would have $15,237.

In an article I wrote at the beginning of the year, I outlined the reasons I had confidence in each of these companies. Most of them distributed among those premises, which led to growth and profits. But there is no guarantee of this in the market. That’s why every investor needs a well-rounded portfolio full of winners.

Most investors will want a combination of growth stocks and value stocks to provide balance and set themselves up for solid returns in any economic environment. This 10-stock portfolio is heavy on growth stocks, and that implies a relatively high level of risk, although in my view, the overall risk to the group is minimal.

But among any group of 10 stocks, some will fall short of expectations. Since no one can know which they will be, the best option is to diversify, which minimizes the risks. Overall, this growth mix was successful and beat the market by a wide margin.

Just 10 stocks are not enough to include in a fully diversified portfolio. Most investors would be better off aiming to own around 25 stocks. But these 10 can be a growth part of that kind of portfolio.

With that in mind, let’s put these stocks into two categories: those that are still on the list of top stocks for 2024, and those that I’m removing from my list.

Still top stocks for 2024

I recently put together a new list of top stocks for the coming year. Airbnb, Amazon, Global-e, Lululemon, MercadoLibre and Nu still have stakes in it. Not only were they all market winners in 2023, but the same qualities that made them great candidates last year remain reasons to buy them this year, and I see them as great long-term candidates.

Amazon is rebounding, Airbnb and Lululemon are advancing their leading industry positions, MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings continue to post excellent growth with strong profits, and Global-e has an incredible market opportunity as it achieves, generate higher revenues, and move closer to profitability. ,

Stocks that did not get cut

I’m still confident in the other four stocks on my 2023 list, but for next year, I’ve picked four other stocks in which I see tremendous opportunities in both the short and long terms. Chipotle has been one of the biggest gainers of 2023, and it’s still a great stock to own forever. I think Dutch Brothers has a great long-term opportunity, but it is dealing with macro headwinds that are challenging its operations right now, making it riskier than my current top picks. Marqeta is also in the same boat – it’s struggling in the near term, and even though I see it as having long-term potential, I’m not sure it will come to fruition in 2024.

Finally, American Express is one of my favorite stocks and I have personally owned it the longest. I would wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone, and it was a real value stock on the original list, as well as the only dividend payer. But since I’m picking stocks that I think could deliver the most gains in 2024, I removed it in place of other stocks that could grow faster over the next 12 months.

Check out my new list for 2024, and you might just beat the market next year.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jennifer Sabil has held positions at Airbnb, American Express, Global-e Online, MercadoLibre and Nu. The Motley Fool has posts on and recommends Airbnb, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Global-E Online, Lululemon Athletica, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Marketa and Nu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com