My Top 10 Japanese Games of 2023

‘Armored Core VI’ was one of the best games of 2023. Oli Border

This year was a great year for gaming and Japan had a lot to offer. So here are some of my personal favourites.

This is the eighth year I have made the top ten for Japanese games. Starting from 2016 to 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Naturally, these lists are based on my personal preferences of games I’ve played throughout the year and nothing more.

10. Hi-Fi Rush

‘Hi-Fi Rush’ was definitely an interesting game in terms of its game mechanics. bethesda softworks

An interesting mix of rhythmic action and combat, with some very well-made cel-shaded artwork. It was definitely a good game but I didn’t react the same way others did. “It was definitely fun to play,” he said.

9. Sonic Superstar

‘Sonic Superstars’ looks great on PlayStation 5. sega

Much better than I expected and finally took of sound Back to a more functional 2D approach, even though it had 3D graphics. Apart from a clunky co-op setup, it ran well, but had some performance issues on other platforms.

8. Street Fighter 6

‘Street Fighter 6’ is certainly visually appealing. capcom

a solid entry into Street Fighter In the series, the online component also worked well out of the gate, which was a refreshing change. Some of the new characters were also interesting, but I worry that the DLC for this could go on forever.

7. Octopath Traveler II

The combat in ‘Octopath Traveler II’ was excellent. square Enix

An excellent sequel to an excellent game. I really enjoyed this and this triangle strategy And this live Alive Remake, I really think the HD 2.5D approach is pretty much established at this point. Hopefully a lot of classic games will be remastered in this way.

6. Final Fantasy XVI

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ sold very well, despite Square Enix not selling as well as expected. square Enix

Although it didn’t achieve the numbers that Square Enix had hoped for, it’s still a wonderful role-playing game that I enjoyed a lot. The music and voice acting were also surprisingly excellent.

5. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

‘Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’ definitely captures the spirit of the original Game Boy Advance , [+] game. nintendo

Although the remake was not developed in Japan, it was very faithful to the original Japanese games. while i love super robot war For their turn based strategy games, advance war The games are also very unique. So it’s definitely worth picking up.

4. Return to Kirby’s Dream Land Deluxe

‘Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe’ is an amazing remake. nintendo

Another remake, but this one has a lot more additional content than the Wii original. this is also very good Kirby The game, also in the classic functional 2D mold.

3. Armored Corps VI: Fire of the Rubicon

‘Armored Corps VI’ is a solid entry in this long-running series. Oli Border

Solid return to form armored corps series. not the best by any means armored corps The game there, it’s still very well done. It also merges most of the functional setup from the original virtual current Making something more accessible in terms of your targeting.

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Wonder Flower is a new and integral part of ‘Super Mario Wonder’. nintendo

One of the best 2D platformers released this year and a solid addition to Super Mario Canon. The level design is also quite diabolical in places. I definitely enjoyed it, but it didn’t impact me the way it did for some other people. It’s a good game, but not my favorite 2D Super Mario game.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ was a huge undertaking. nintendo

a comprehensive reform breath of the wildi really enjoyed playing tears of state, Re-unlocking everything everywhere, it never felt like a chore and the game fixed most of my problems breath of the wild,

It is also worth mentioning metroid prime remastered Here, which is an entry in a long-running Japanese gaming franchise despite not being developed in Japan. Needless to say it was amazingly done and was probably my game of the year.

Overall, 2023 was a very good year for Japanese games and Japanese gaming franchises. Despite there being few remakes out there, we still had plenty of new and interesting games to play.

