My Time in Sandrock: Katori Romance Guide

What gifts should you give Katori?

with a colorful group of characters my time at sandrock, it’s hard to choose just one person to settle down with. However, Kaitori is a tough candidate to defeat. She is tall, smart and very good at sports. Her establishment, the Golden Goose, operates as a tourist attraction, as does the museum she oversees.

Kaitori keeps herself busy searching for glory before her best years are over. She’s left everything to chase her dreams in Sandrock, and no one is going to stop her. Instead, you can connect with him and start a whirlwind romance that will last for ages.

Who is Katori?

birthday autumn 16 Height 175 cm weight 70 kg profession entrepreneur Contrarian statement? Dating: No Marriage: No

it’s a store resident entrepreneur After several unsuccessful business attempts, in Sandrock. He has a son in Atarra that she went with her mother chase her dreams Before she gets old enough to do it.

Even though she’s romanceable the wedding is on hold Unless you progress in the game.

He runs the golden gooseThe best and only game center in Sandrock, although that too frequents the museum, Despite her failures in business ventures, she is upbeat and pleasant to be with.

his only network connection is crystal, Rocky’s wife and Pebbles’ mother. However, this may expand as you progress in the game.

What are the relationship benefits of Katori?

As, you build your relationship With Katori, you’ll earn some extra passive perks. they include:

Friend Get 10% off when you consume in store. Friend Get 20% off when you consume in store. good friend Get 25% off when you consume in store.

Where can you find Katori in Sandrock?

you can usually Find Katori near the Museum and the Golden Goose, If he is not there, try main street, Despite initially having only one connection in the city, Katori is a social butterfly. You can often see him roaming in the city.

What gifts should you give Katori?

Giving gifts to Katori is the best way to improve your relationship with her, and as an entrepreneur, she’s got good taste.

Katori’s favorite gifts jewelry Diamond earrings orchid earrings Jade bracelet amber pendant Furniture mousse ii statue premium wood desk armor display exhibition stand Katori’s favorite gifts Furniture toy soldiers vacuum cleaner hair dryer curling iron resources Sleep diamond opal fluorite

Avoid giving Katori gifts

Avoid giving any scrap or weapons to Katori, because he definitely has no interest in them. He too He doesn’t like plastic, poison or explosives, Like many villagers, There has been a clear refusal to give fertilizer.,

