Paulana Lamonnier founded Black People Will Swim, which provides affordable swimming lessons.

This summer, their swim program nearly shut down due to staffing shortages.

Lamonnier posted a video that got over 47,000 views and she was able to complete her program.

This article is part of “Talent Insider,” featuring expert advice to help business owners tackle a variety of recruiting challenges.

In 2019, I started my own company, Black People Will Swim, as an additional effort to make swimming more accessible for Black and brown people. We provided swimming lessons in private residential homes and taught swimming to 100 students in one summer. Then, in the spring of 2023, I left my full-time job as a senior social-media strategist at an agency to move BPWS to my alma mater, York College, and rent their indoor, six-lane, 14-foot deep. Decided to take. Pool.

With our program expanding into a larger facility and larger city – and classes being consistently sold out in past years – we needed more staff to support the demand. But as a small, niche brand, we were not exempt from the uphill battle of sourcing staff in the aquatics industry as pools across the city closed due to lifeguard and staff shortages. Left without many options, I turned to the one thing I knew would help me bond: social media.

In a two-minute video posted on all my social-media accounts, I pleaded for help. My main statement was, “If we can’t get more lifeguards and swim instructors this summer, no black people will be able to swim. And, most importantly, there will be more drownings in our community.”

As a result, we gained 13 water-safety instructors and lifeguards, eight volunteers, five student workers, and a short-term aquatics director. Going up against NYC’s Department of Parks and Recreation and local swimming businesses was challenging, but we held our own and thanks to our amazing team, we taught over 400 students this summer. Despite our success, hiring and maintaining a team was frustrating – I’d even say it was tough – but these four tasks helped me beat the odds this summer.

1. Being a mission-driven brand

For starters, BPWS is a mission-driven brand created to make swimming equitable, affordable, and accessible for Black people. Why? According to the CDC, black children between the ages of 10 and 14 drown 7.6 times more often than Caucasian children.

According to a survey by Fuse Marketing, 85% of Gen Zers surveyed and 70% of Millennials surveyed are more likely to engage with a brand that supports a social cause than with a brand that does not. Which does not support. With our tagline “Empowering and educating black people to conquer their fears and learn to swim,” many people, regardless of race, are drawn to the brand’s mission and vision and want to help make change. We do.

Gen Zers, Millennials, and even Boomers want to work for a brand they know is making a difference in the community. And while our starting pay is $18 an hour, we offer swim lessons for less.

2. Providing free certificates and other incentives

When running a swimming program, the health department must meet several requirements to prevent it from being closed, such as having certified lifeguards and water-safety instructors on staff.

Anyone can obtain a certificate through the American Red Cross, YMCA, or city parks department, which can cost between $350 to $500. But with an uncertain future as the pandemic disrupts the aquatics industry, many have lost or lost their certifications. To accomplish this, we hired individuals and covered the cost of their certifications.

Recently, we sent a team of five people to obtain water-safety-instructor certification through the American Red Cross. The amount was $2,400, which is a considerable expense for a small business.

As far as our volunteers are concerned, we deliberately named them our “workers”. Being a do-gooder was a reminder that working for BPWS is about doing good and no job is unimportant or more valuable than another. We also offered them free swimming lessons as an incentive.

3. Foster a fun but professional environment

As a small business, I understand the importance of fostering a fun, yet professional environment. In doing so, I went the extra mile by hosting our annual end-of-summer team dinner in Astoria, a neighborhood in Queens, as a token of appreciation.

Swimming is a physically demanding job where the person must be in good health – you cannot afford to get sick while teaching in the water. So, teaching 400 students in four months is no easy feat, and I wanted to let the team know that I appreciate their hard work. Every year since starting the business, I have always hosted an end-of-season team dinner, which has become a major BPWS tradition.

4. Asking for help from your community

In the age of social media, where anyone’s social-media feed is a highlight reel, I was never one to show off and pretend to run a business. With the spring semester fast approaching and members looking forward to the next swim season, I knew I had to be honest about our situation – we were short on staff and unsure about hosting a swim program. .

I took to social media and shared my crimes. That video was shared 946 times, played nearly 47,400 times and received 213 comments. We received countless messages and applications from former swim instructors, lifeguards, Navy veterans, and even fellow swim-school owners who shared similar experiences and reminded me that it gets even bigger later.

Sharing my cry for help helped other entrepreneurs, supporters, and geeks realize that despite being a mission-based business and having many wins in grant competitions, we are not immune to problems. If anything, we are more prone to them. It also reminded our community that not having a Black-owned swimming program will have a direct impact on the incidence of drownings in the community.

Access rental resources, tools and community

If you’re an entrepreneur, be sure to assess the following: resources, tools, and easily accessible community. Think about community leaders or groups you can talk to for help finding employees. Perhaps there’s a free, entry-level training or product you can offer to attract new employees or volunteers.

Also, look for city agencies that allow you to hire individuals under 18 years of age. Thanks to New York City’s Summer Youth Employment Program, I was also able to hire five people between the ages of 16 and 23. The most important thing is to think about what kind of boss you want to be when you grow up and start implementing those strategies on a small scale, then improve as time goes on.

