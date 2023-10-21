My shared ‘hobby’ is completely ruined… I should have stuck to tickets!

My greatest pleasure as a schoolboy was going to a small, Victorian-era stamp shop on Air Street, an alley behind Brighton’s famous clock tower, to add to my collection of British issues.

The elderly owner would reach behind the counter for a brown leather album and advise me on what was available for my saved pockets or birthday money. One of my most revered early purchases was a Queen Victoria Two Penny Blue.

As a philatelist, my addiction has endured for more than six decades, as has the passion for collecting.

As a university student I took a temporary break from stamps and developed an interest in illustrated children’s books. On the shelves of my house I have a fine collection of adventure stories with wonderful embossed covers by the Victorian author GA Henty. Other favorites include works by painter Randolph Caldecott as well as contemporary writers and illustrators such as Maurice Sendak.

As a correspondent in America in the 1980s, my attention was drawn to political memorabilia. However I couldn’t resist adding American stamps based on contemporary subjects to my collection, even if they were outside my Great Britain area of ​​interest.

As time went on, stamp and illustrated book collecting became less attractive. Partly because wonderful outlets like the Air Street shop and the vintage book shops of Brighton, one of which was run by my kind Uncle Aubrey, have disappeared. Foolishly, instead of only buying items with intrinsic value, I have indulged my hobbyist tendencies in the stock market.

This was always likely to be a tricky venture because as a longtime City editor, trading in stocks that I can write about is verboten except in permitted windows. As an avid collector my tendency is to just keep working. As an avid proponent of long-term investing, my portfolio is filled with indulgent, self-interested stocks – many of them serial losers.

During my student days, my go-to holiday job was as a deckchair attendant. I enjoyed a valuable stand in the shadow of Brighton Palace Pier since it was renamed Brighton Pier.

Imagine my excitement in recent days when serial entrepreneur Luke Johnson (son of this parish’s famous columnist Paul Johnson) acquired the pier and other leisure assets and relaunched it on the London Stock Exchange as Brighton Pier Group . It was a unique purchase that brought back memories of my native city.

Everything was going well as the owner diversified into leisure properties such as the indoor Crazy Golf Center. what could go wrong? The earthquake began when another of Johnson’s ventures, the gourmet café chain Patisserie Valerie, imploded as a result of an alleged accounting fraud that occurred right under Johnson’s nose. The shares of all his enterprises declined and in the last five years, the value of my stake has declined by 57 percent.

As a chocolate aficionado, I wasn’t impressed by Hotel Chocolat’s launch as a public company that paid its early investors for the delivery of goodies. I was too late for this, but the idea of ​​a British chocolate company sourcing the best ingredients from its own nature-friendly plantation in St Lucia was a big temptation.

Initially, my hopes paid off and the stock soared – helped by the fact that the UK’s favorite chocolate maker Cadbury had been swallowed up by US food giant Kraft. Then Hotel Chocolat expanded greatly. It headed across the Atlantic to the graveyard of British companies. Despite an improvement in the past year as the company distanced itself from the US, shares have fallen 46 percent over the past five years.

Also included in my hit parade of Hobby Shame is British music rights fund Hipgnosis. Founder Mark Mercuriadis is immersed in the music business, with a career managing top bands like Iron Maiden. He was the first entrepreneur to recognize that there was a rich selection to be made from artists’ royalties and took out huge loans to purchase songbooks, including such luminaries as Fleetwood Mac, Shakira and Barry Manilow.

Its activities set off a gold rush and soon much bigger players with big check books like Universal Music and private equity giant Blackstone got involved in the affair. Universal bought Bob Dylan’s songbook for £165 million in one of the largest deals ever.

Hipgnosis was out of its depth. The company, burdened with debt, tried to sell some of its songbooks to rival Blackstone. But there was a clear conflict of interest because Merck also advises the private equity firm on the artists’ portfolio. Hipgnosis’ shares fell, not helped by a decision by the US Copyright Royalty Board to recalculate payments to owners of song books at a lower rate. The stock price rose sharply and my hobby portfolio took another big jump.

As a big fan of British innovation and pioneering spirit, I couldn’t help but be excited when Seraphim Space, a fund dedicated to the world of satellites and exploration, was launched on the stock market a year or two ago. After buying in the early stages it has been nothing but a disaster as great British launches, such as Virgin Orbit from Cornwall Spaceport, failed in mid-air. The UK’s best innovations, such as satellite pioneer Inmarsat, came into foreign ownership. The stock is down 28 percent over the past year.

My biggest regret about all this is that I didn’t stick to physical assets instead of buying stocks as a hobby. Even though the price of first editions and some illustrated books has increased, there remains (hopefully) the possibility of finding bargains at flea markets and boot fairs or on the Abe Books vintage site.

The doors of Stanley Gibbons, keeper of the philatelic price list on the Strand, London, are still open. In addition, stamp auction manifests come to me frequently.

Even if the values ​​have declined, I’ll still enjoy filling the gaps in my collection and considering the albums as they approach Dotage.

As far as hobby stocks are concerned: they have proven to be an expensive mug’s game. By the way, I have an extensive collection of Royal commemorative mugs, some of which date back to the Victorian and Albert eras, in a glass cabinet in the family kitchen.

