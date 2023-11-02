My relationship with "Diva" entitlements on Virgin Atlantic Business Class

Last night, I had both the pain and pleasure of watching perhaps the greatest feeling of superiority and entitlement spread my wings during a Virgin Atlantic Upper Class flight from New York to London.

Immediately after boarding, the first words I heard were disgusting, appalling and someone should be fired. I assumed that the seat was not cleaned due to some incident, or two customers were fighting.

Turns out, the person was just referring to their business class seat.

My main travel routes are London-New York and London-Los Angeles, and this has allowed me to see a disproportionate amount of special treatment on planes, from celebrities to industry giants and unique characters who venture back and forth across the pond . , but it was a behavior I’d never really seen, even among the biggest names in the world.

A maniac and a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787

Fleet continuity is a really important thing for airlines. Customers get used to certain features and expectations with the cabin and when something isn’t quite right, it may require adjustment.

However, how you adjust is up to you.

For a certain wannabe princess, that process didn’t go well last night.

I’d argue that Virgin Atlantic has the best business class flight product between New York and London with their A330-900neo, but the old style “coffin” version of ‘Upper Class’ with their Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” The fleet is actually sub-par in 2023.

This was “fine” for a long time, but in these hyper-competitive times when many airlines have leveled up their seat privacy, space, technology and comfort, the experience leaves a lot to be desired. Still, it’s a bed in the sky and I’ve sat on it twice in three weeks, slept completely on the seat and set my expectations accordingly.

Obviously, 8G didn’t do that.

How to describe 8G… Woman, mid-20s, with multiple designer logos on both clothes and hand bags And someone I saw in the lounge long before I boarded the plane, talking about how they constantly keep the endless needing employees to go green Used to show the flag.

This is someone I honestly hope comes from multi-generational wealth, because the way they operate, I see it being the only way for them to survive in this world. For the sake of the world, I hope… other things.

If I were an employer I would be humiliated. But… I also doubt anyone would hire this person in the first place, because of his complete inability to communicate and get anyone on his side while displaying his grandiose sense of self. I can’t even imagine what the interview would be like!

“I want this person fired”

It is well known that Virgin’s line of 787 business class cabins is the “best”. The “A” row of seats has a higher level of privacy than G and K. No one is that private, but it feels better. If you know, you know. Any Seat Guru or other review explains what this means.

G and K rows face each other at an angle across the aisle and you’re in close proximity to strangers and generally stares. It’s hard to figure out where to train your eyes in this cabin.

Anyway, as I boarded the plane and walked down the aisle towards 7G, ​​which was the only seat available by the time I booked, someone was walking up the aisle and heading towards the crew member closest to me .

I’m no court stenographer, but the conversation went something like this…

8G: This is disgusting, you can’t do this, I’m amazed. You should be ashamed of this! Cabin Crew: About what, madam? 8G: I cannot and will not look at anyone across the aisle. I refused It’s revolting, it’s bizarre, it’s horrible and I will not sit here. Whoever designed this “new” seat should be fired. Cabin Crew: I’m sorry to hear that, ma’am. 8G: Why are you laughing? This is not funny, someone needs to be fired and I am not sitting in this seat. Cabin Crew: No one is laughing madam, would you like to undress yourself? I’m afraid all the seats on tonight’s flight are already filled and everyone is on the plane.

Sometimes the text may seem innocent enough, but the tone actually tells the story of a deeper conversation. The tone and intensity of the anger was extreme from the beginning. These early comments of hatred and wrongdoing were accompanied by biting, slashing and almost growling sounds.

My immediate thought was that 8G would be removed without option, based on how rude and hostile they were to the crew member, and how accusatory they were even while insisting that That they address this problem with utmost care.

Quite frankly, as per my experience on domestic airlines like American, if she wanted to speak to a crew member she would have been immediately turned down, or handed over to the pilot for very strict guidance about expected behavior. go. To join the journey.

This Virgin Atlantic team (who ran a very good service anyway) tried to take the high road and make lemonade. A few additional members of staff tried to defuse the situation and asked 8G to sit down for a while while the flight service manager worked on a solution.

Impressively, he did this while listening to the following satire and not laughing out loud, which may seem strange to anyone who has flown Virgin Atlantic for even a little bit.

8G: These new seats are awesome, I’ve been flying you guys for years and I can’t believe these are as good as your new seats. This is the worst thing I have ever seen. Cabin Crew: Madam, we have different types of seats, and these are actually very old generation seats. Seat maps are available online. 8G: I’m not sure that’s right. I would know and that’s too bad. I was flying Virgin’s “new” (wink) Business Class in 2017…

Immediately, 8G draws attention to anyone who makes the mistake of making mild eye contact, who is then asked to insistently agree on how “terrible” things are. To me, many of these people seemed like first-time business people, and they were loving it. He indicated as much after 8G went away.

The crew adjusted to 8G…

I’ve heard from several flight service managers this morning who said they would have left 8G behind, but this crew really did their best and went above and beyond to make sure we got behind on time without any issues. Seemed ready to sacrifice discretion.

I hate to see bad behavior rewarded, but it looks like the crew was finally able to convince someone in row A to accept some Virgin points for swapping seats and away we went.

Even after obnoxiously moaning her way to a new seat and view, the over-the-top diva didn’t stop there.

8G started harassing everyone in row A and complaining about how they booked with Delta and couldn’t choose seats and how the designer should be fired and how they couldn’t believe someone was that stupid. Could.

While the seat selection thing isn’t perfect, you can select seats on Virgin with Delta Booking, you just need to change websites.

In my mind, I really couldn’t help but laugh at the idea of ​​someone being fired in 2023 for these “new seats” – when in fact this design was initially launched in 2003. These are the final iterations of a 20 year old flying product that is slowly being taken out of service.

I can’t wait for that to happen, but I’m not going to get angry at the crew, fellow passengers and refuse to sit in my seat. I knew what was going to happen, I prepared accordingly and I immediately went to bed for the night, making eye contact for about 10 minutes in the aisle as we exited JFK. First world problems.

Congratulations to the cabin crew for going above and beyond. I certainly wouldn’t have been that helpful and would have preferred to actually remix it with the Phoenix-based American Airlines crew to see the final product. Spoiler alert: I don’t think it looks pretty.

