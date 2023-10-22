My Pet Hooligan NFT: playable avatar in multiplayer game

My Pet Hooligan is inspired by Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Ratchet & Clank and Zootopia. The Hooligan NFT characters are rebellious rabbits from Hooliland who were once enslaved by Meta Zuckbot, a strange corporate overlord.

The world of My Pet Goon is made up of seven unique goon factions. Hooli is the main IP character. The studio brought the character to life using tools and real-time animation.

Important features of the game include AI-powered non-player characters (NFC) and AMGI’s proprietary facial motion capture technology that allows the on-screen character to mirror the player’s movements and expressions using the computer’s camera. .

It is important to mention that it is not necessary to own MPH NFTs to play My Pet Hooligan, which is free to play. NFT holders can play their unique Goon and start with the weapon or item that their Goon is holding.

My Pet Hooligan NFTs are 3D characters that can be used to play My Pet Hooligan and are interoperable with all AMGI technologies like Houligram. NFT holders can connect their wallets and download the files on the official My Pet Hooligan website.

Recent Market Analysis of My Pet Hooligan Game

My Pet Hooligan has a total volume of 20,950 ETH and a minimum price of 0.5485 ETH. The NFT has 3,793 owners and 43% are unique owners. The price list from low to high includes Hooligan #4053 for 0.5485 ETH, Hooligan #3180 for 0.5486 ETH, and Hooligan #6215 at 0.5486 ETH.

The high low price list includes Hooligan #65 at 100 ETH. This is followed by Hooligan #4801 at 12 ETH and Hooligan #514 at 9.96 ETH. Recent listings include Hooligan #3944 at 0.5975 ETH, Hooligan #5435 at 0.5487 ETH, and Hooligan #4053 at 0.5485 ETH.

The highest last sale was for Hooligan #3243 at 20 ETH, for Hooligan #3084 at 11.99 ETH, and for Hooligan #7401 at 10 ETH. It has different features like face, faction, fur, item, shirt, top, s-carrot etc.

The ownership distribution chart on OpenSea shows that there are 3,793 owners, of which there are 2,580 owners for 1 item, 781 owners for 2-3 items, 326 owners for 4-10 items, and 100 owners for 11-25 items. There are 77 owners. There are 21 owners for 26-50 items and 8 owners for more than 51 items.

The volume and average price chart shows that the number of sales on October 3 was 0.6593 with an average price of 8 ETH. This number has increased to 18 sales on October 4 with an average price of 0.675 ETH. The number of sales has dropped to only 1 on October 8 with an average price of 0.71 ETH. This number of sales increased to 9 on October 10 with an average of 0.5486 ETH.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com