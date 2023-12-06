‘My new partner is trying to get a share of my divorce settlement – ​​should I let him do this?’

New Partner Divorce Settlement Equity Division

Dear Moral Money,

I enjoy your wise advice and wonder if you could please help me?

After 25 years of marriage, my husband left me for a younger co-worker, and I had to fight hard to get my 50 percent. I had a career, but I took time off to devote to the family, which gave my ex a chance to climb the ladder. In the end, she made more than double my salary, and she got a very good company car allowance.

Due to health problems, I am now trying to minimize work. Thanks to my divorce settlement, I own my own house worth £450,000, and my partner lives with me. He is also divorced, and used his settlement to buy a house that he rents out as a vacation rental. He also works and earns around £45,000 per year.

We split food and bills equally, but he doesn’t contribute to other household costs. I pay for most of the maintenance on the house.

After some argument about this, he has paid for some things but wants them to be shown as part-ownership of the property.

Is it right for me to give him a share in my house? Should I ask for a share in his business in return?

I’m worried that if I want to get out of the relationship for any reason I’ll have difficulty accessing my money?

I hope this makes sense, and you can offer some advice.

Soon

Dear reader,

Divorce and the division of property leave scars, and it is to be expected that we will always be more careful about how we share things in relationships. I’m not one for the romantic notion that if you love each other there’s no need to consider what would happen if you weren’t together in the future.

It’s a basic stress test of any couple’s finances, and if you like each other enough to not want to cause unnecessary grief, let alone love each other, then we can do a clean -Will want to put some effort into thinking, talking and planning a good plan. ending.

Common sense tells us that most couples don’t die together, so, even if you live together for the rest of your life, someone will go first. Planning and documenting what an appropriate outcome looks like when you separate is an act of caring and consideration for each other.

To your point about maintenance costs. I often find myself in conversations with home owners about the cost of maintaining the home they live in. Obfuscates some hard financial facts about “using” or living in a property.

A property needs to be refreshed every 10 years to maintain value. As an example, a three-bed house with two bathrooms, a kitchen, lounge and dining room/second reception will need to budget for a room refresh on a cycle every year – this way you’ll get two hallways a decade. I’ll meet you once clean, very. Allow £10,000 for kitchen repairs and £5,000 for each bathroom, with £3,000 for other rooms. Adding up, this comes to £41,000 over 10 years or £4,100 a year – and that’s just for the interior. You may need to add an extra £2,000 to the annual budget to cover the exterior paint once a decade.

When I explain it this way to my clients they nod and agree, but when I add thousands of pounds to their financial plan they’re convinced they won’t spend that much. Then, coincidentally, we start talking about the £55 we spent on a retro light pull that reminded him of grandma’s house, and I’m sure we’re really underestimating the real cost.

Owning property is expensive, and when it comes to our home we want to have an environment we can enjoy. After all, we’ll be spending a lot of time there – so let’s not joke about the cost.

You mentioned your new partner’s holidays – I think he is well aware of the need to make provision for maintenance as a property owner. Perhaps you could ask if he has a formula for provisioning, or does he perform maintenance only when necessary. If the latter, how much does this amount average out per year, and is it expected to be sufficient or are some larger expenses predicted?

You can then use whatever method makes sense for your business to create an equivalent budget for the maintenance of your property, and then ask it to share that identifiable cost. It’s possible that, seen this way, he’ll see the reasonableness of your request as he happily shares other more obvious “consumption” costs like bills and food.

I certainly don’t think you should give up equity in your home to reflect your partner’s contributions to maintenance, but it would be a different story if what you call maintenance is actually structural changes that add value – Such as converting a loft or building an extension.

If your partner was helping to fund property development rather than maintenance it may be appropriate to share a representative share of the increase in value achieved by the development. But maintenance is not development and is part of the cost of “consumption” and needs to be shared among consumers.

I’m glad you have a new partner and I’m also impressed that you’re considering your financial needs and how to get them met.

I hope you live happily ever after, and I think that’s more likely to happen if you’re the type of couple who can have sensible discussions about what it would be like if you don’t get a fairy tale ending. It will take.

