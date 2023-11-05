When Axton Betz-Hamilton paid her first utility bill in college, she soon realized something was very wrong.

It turned out she had been a victim of identity theft – and it had destroyed her credit rating.

In 2001, when she was a 19-year-old student, Betz-Hamilton’s new utility provider cited her credit score and demanded a $100 security deposit to turn on her service.

“I thought it was because I didn’t have enough credit,” he said. Luck, But when a copy of her credit report arrived in her mailbox six weeks later, she learned the opposite was true.

“At first, I thought the credit report should come with a lot of instructions, because my credit report wasn’t supposed to be thick. It was supposed to be half a page – name, address and some student loans. I opened it up and very quickly realized that credit reports don’t come with a lot of instructions, but my report was 10 pages long and filled with fraudulent credit card entries.

Some of those entries date back to 1993, when she was 11 years old. When he disputed the file with the credit bureaus, certain portions were removed simply because some creditors had gone out of business. However, others are not removed from their history until they grow older – which usually takes about seven years.

For most people, the idea of ​​identity theft brings up images of anonymous, shady hackers. But for many victims – including Betz-Hamilton – the culprit hits much closer to home.

In Betz-Hamilton’s case, it was her mother.

a widespread problem

Betz-Hamilton became a victim of child identity theft in the 1990s – but the crime is still widespread today.

A landmark 2011 study from Carnegie Mellon SciLab found that children are particularly vulnerable to identity theft.

In their analysis of more than 40,000 American children, university researchers found that 10% of children’s Social Security numbers were being used by someone else. This means that children were 51 times more likely to be victims of identity theft than adults.

The authors of the report said that children’s identities were being used to purchase homes and cars, open credit card accounts and secure employment, adding that in their analysis they found that the youngest victim was just five months old.

Meanwhile, a 2021 study from Javelin Strategy found that one in 50 American children is a victim of identity theft each year – with 73% of victims targeted by someone they know personally.

Hari Ravichandran, CEO and founder of digital security firm Aura, told Luck That in child identity theft cases the perpetrator is “often” related to the victim.

“Many times, this involves families that are under severe stress, where they’re facing a serious financial crisis or a problem like an addiction problem,” he said. “When kids are born, they get a Social Security number, which typically isn’t used until they’re about 17 or 18 — so there’s this big window of time where a clean Social Security number available.”

‘It’s mom, really?’

It was only after her mother passed away in 2013 that Betz-Hamilton finally realized who was behind the fraud that landed her in financial difficulty. A few weeks after his mother’s death, he received a life-changing phone call from his father.

“He was passing through [my mom’s old things] And took out a credit card statement in my name,” she said. “He was ready to attack me – he was yelling at me for taking a credit card over my limit in 2001.”

As the conversation progressed, Betz-Hamilton realized that the credit card in question was one of the loans that had been fraudulently taken out in her name. Further searches among her mother’s files proved that her mother was the culprit of all this – and discovered that she was guilty not only of her daughter’s identity theft, but also of Betz-Hamilton’s father and grandfather. She was also guilty of name fraud.

“That moment of discovery, it was like experiencing two extreme emotions,” Betz-Hamilton said. Luck, “As someone who lived with identity theft for 20 years and didn’t know who was responsible, it was like, wow, we finally found out who did it, and we kind of Not to live – but then it’s like: It’s mom, really? It’s mom.”

Due to her mother’s fraud, Betz-Hamilton’s credit score went down to 380 before she had a chance to build any credit for herself.

In the US, the FICO score – the most commonly used credit score – sits between 300 and 850, with a rating of 700 or above generally considered “good” by lenders. According to Experian, the average American had a FICO score of 714 last year.

Credit scores are used by lenders to determine whether someone is likely to pay them back, and so is extremely important when it comes to taking out loans such as loans and credit cards. Even landlords sometimes ask potential tenants to see their credit scores before agreeing to rent an apartment, and having a bad rating – i.e., below around 600 – is a deterrent to potential tenants. Things may become difficult for you.

Betz-Hamilton’s damaged credit report landed her in the second percentile of all credit scores in the US in 2001. He said it took him a lot of time and money to improve the situation. Luck,

“I started getting a credit card from a subprime lender with exorbitant interest rates…[and] “It had a $300 limit.” He said. “My first car loan in April on a five-year-old used car was 18.23% interest – it’s like putting an old car on a credit card.”

By the time her mother died, Betz-Hamilton’s credit report had been cleared of fraudulent entries. But she said her mother was “fully aware” of how damaging identity theft was financially.

“I’m the one who told him how bad it was,” Betz-Hamilton said. “She was the first person I called for help because she worked in financial services. She was the financial expert in the family.

Wayne R., founder and managing partner of the Washington, DC-based law firm Cohen & Cohen. Cohen told Luck The “main motivation” behind the crime was when the parents had bad credit and were not able to make loan-based purchases.

“In most states this is a crime – fraud, identity theft, and misuse of funds are all possible charges that a prosecutor could bring,” he said.

When it comes to what motivated Betz-Hamilton’s mother to commit her crimes, Betz-Hamilton may never know for sure because she never had the chance to confront her. But through conversations with people who knew her mother and had her own thoughts, she has some ideas.

“Apparently my grandmother was much like my mother in that she was a compulsive spender,” he said. “That expense [came down to a need to] You have the best things and influence other people with their perception of your wealth based on the kind of clothes you wear and the car you drive.’

‘You trust your parents’

Many people who were victimized by their parents have shared their stories on social media.

One person said, “The first credit report I pulled at age 18 had a gas bill from 1999. I was born in 89.” a post on x, “I am very grateful that they allowed me to dispute it using only my birth certificate instead of filing a police report against my family. But that was probably because I was trying to get security clearance and rash powers.”

“This is what my mother did her entire adult life [I’ve] Paying off a debt that wasn’t mine,” another Saidwhile the other Said It took her into her thirties to stabilize her credit score after her parents used her details.

Luck Those anecdotes were not able to be independently verified.

My husband is a supervisor in loan recovery in a bank. The number of times I hear of parents and grandparents doing this to their children blows my mind, makes me angry and makes me wonder why there is so little protection against it . – Dr. Julia Marin Hellwege (@juliahelwege) 12 September 2023

A Seattle woman, now 27, became a victim of family identity theft at a young age. he talked Luck Share your experience anonymously.

When she was a junior at the University of Washington, her mother encouraged her to apply for her first credit card.

“You trust your parents, especially your mother – you feel like they’re there to protect you,” he said. Luck, “I thought, sure, you’re obviously more knowledgeable about credits than me. But I think she then felt like, ‘Oh, it was really easy.’”

Her mother convinced her to open a second credit card with a higher spending limit, which she promised to keep safe for herself. But over time, he realized that the debt on the cards was piling up, which was not being paid when it was supposed to be paid.

She said that she was afraid to confront her mother about it, despite feeling scared about her financial situation.

“My mom was one of my sole providers — I thought if I brought this up to her she would retaliate and not help me through college, and it would really ruin our relationship,” she explained. “But [when] I checked my credit score, it was very bad. [She] Totally ruined my credit.”

She said she finally found the strength to talk to her mother about her credit card usage.

“It didn’t go very well,” she said Luck, “I put my relationship with him on hold for a long time. But it was really hard because not only are you thinking, ‘Oh my God, something terrible is happening to me,’ but it’s my mom of all people. Your parents are expected to protect you, and even if there may have been some good intentions behind it, or they may have their reasons, that doesn’t excuse it. Parents shouldn’t do this to their kids.”

unique dilemma

People in this situation face a unique dilemma: report their parents for committing a crime, or be held responsible for their parents’ fraudulent spending.

In a 2021 article, CyberScout founder and identity theft expert Adam Levine labeled inter-family fraud a “fraudulent” crime, but said it was a crime that could be committed “without much difficulty.”

He advised, “No matter how difficult it is, victims should react to the crime in the same way as they would if it had been committed by a stranger.” “Place a 90-day fraud alert on your credit, file a police report immediately, and dispute all fraudulent accounts and charges. Freeze your credit at three credit reporting agencies.”

After all, the woman who told Luck Regarding her mother stealing her identity, she said she felt she had no choice but to report her mother to the authorities.

“Unless I file a police report, the credit bureaus won’t take me seriously,” she said. “I didn’t want to do it because she was my mother, I didn’t know what they would do [to her], After all, he didn’t do anything.”

Several years after the identity theft, she is back to communicating with her mother. But he says their relationship has been irreparably damaged.

“We didn’t talk for a long time and I was very hurt. But I wanted to forgive and move on,” she said. “Ultimately, if your family is harming you, you have to do everything you can to protect yourself. So, we keep in touch, but I have my own parameters that I feel comfortable with in terms of how much we are together or how much we talk.

Ravichandran of digital security firm Aura — who has a friend whose identity was stolen by a relative when they were young — argues that authorities should do more to prevent child identity theft.

“It’s never been clear to me why someone’s credit should be open in default, and then so should you [actively] Turn it off, or freeze it, or lock it,” Ravichandran said. Luck, “To me, it seems like it should be the opposite. And this is something that could involve regulators and the government, who would lock everyone’s credit and personal information by default.

Source: fortune.com