‘My last project in Kerala’, says NRI healthcare entrepreneur after Veena George turns down hospital inauguration

Kasaragod: NRI healthcare entrepreneur Abdul Latif ‘Uppala’, who runs around 30 hospitals in West Asian countries and India, said he will no longer invest in Kerala after Health Minister Veena George did not attend the inauguration of his hospital in Kasaragod.

Latif said she invested Rs 100 crore for the construction of Wintouch Multispeciality Hospital and postponed the inauguration date to facilitate the minister, but she did not attend the program despite being in the district. After the program he said, “All we wanted was five minutes of his time. We feel insulted and demoralized. This will be my last project in Kerala.”

Latif runs the Badr Al Sama Group of Hospitals in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, owns the Indiana Hospital and Heart Institute in Mangaluru, runs several other hospitals, schools and colleges, and has interests in real estate and jewelery business. Is.

He said his group wanted a representative from the state government to inaugurate the hospital so that other investors could be encouraged to invest in Kerala.

Latheef said Udama MLA and CPM state committee member CH Kunhambu and IUML MLAs NA Nellikunnu and AKM Ashraf had pressured him to start a multispecialty hospital in Kasaragod after the Karnataka government had blocked the roads to Mangaluru. And during the Covid pandemic, patients of Kasaragod were denied treatment. “We expressed our views with Wintouch Hospital,” he said.

He said that he has contacted the three MLAs to know the date of the Health Minister’s inauguration. “The UDA MLA coordinated it. AKM Ashraf also intervened and we were told that the minister would be in Kasaragod on November 13,” he said.

Five days ago, Latif was told that the minister was coming to Kasaragod on November 9. “Therefore, we extended the date of inauguration of the hospital from November 13 to November 9 for their convenience,” he said.

On Wednesday, 8 November, Latif and other members of the management held a press conference and announced that the Health Minister would inaugurate the hospital.

But by Wednesday evening the minister’s office contacted Latif and said that Veena George would not attend the event. “All we needed was five minutes of her time. If she had said in advance that she could not come, we could have brought Union ministers or IUML leaders from the Thangal family,” he said.

He said that there have been reports in some media that the Health Minister is coming to Kasaragod to inaugurate a private hospital. “This is wrong. We are changing our dates for the convenience of the minister,” he said. “How can a party like CPM be influenced by media reports?”

Latif said the minister’s actions were not in line with the state government’s policy of attracting investments from NRIs.

At the recent Rising Kasaragod investment summit organized by the district panchayat, Latif promised to start a medical college in Kasaragod. “I was not bluffing. I have set up 29 hospitals. But I have had enough. There is no investment in Kerala now,” he said.

Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf said that she has spoken to the minister and she has agreed to attend the programme.

Veena George was in Kasaragod to visit taluk hospitals, district hospital and general hospital and take stock of the conditions.

At the General Hospital, a college student confronted him when he came to Kasargod to inaugurate a private hospital when there was no progress in the construction work of the medical college at Ukkinadka in Badiyadka gram panchayat. Veena George told the student, “I have not come to inaugurate any multispecialty hospital. I don’t know who told you this lie?”

Source: www.onmanorama.com