My immigrant parents were stripped of their entire life savings. I learned the hard way how this could have been avoided.

In August, 78-year-old Amos Jiang received a message from someone who turned out to be a scammer.

Jiang’s son Eric said his parents lost their entire life savings due to an investment scam.

Eric spoke with Business Insider reporter Yoonji Han about the schemes and how others can avoid them.

This is an essay based on a conversation with Eric Jiang, a 29-year-old startup founder and son of Chinese immigrants. The essay has been edited for length and clarity.

On August 3, an unknown number contacted my dad via text message. The man wrote to her in Chinese. A mutual friend in Los Angeles referred to him as my father as a person who could advise what it would be like to live in America.

My dad didn’t know who that friend in Los Angeles was, but he told the messenger he was still happy to have a friend and happy to help wherever he could. (Editor’s note: Business Insider confirmed this exchange through screenshots of text messages provided by the subject’s father.)

He switched messaging platforms several times from text to WeChat to Lime. That’s when the guy told my dad about spread trading and the potential investment opportunity with cryptocurrencies.

My fiancée and I were planning to get married next year, and my dad was looking for opportunities to help pay for our wedding as well as the down payment for a house.

My father had made the initial deposit in one of the fraudulent exchange platforms. Everything seemed legitimate: There was an exchange interface where my father could view his deposits, and a function where he could transfer his funds and trade on the exchange.

Over the next three months, my father added more money to various exchanges, thinking he would be able to help pay for our wedding with his returns.

scam detection

In November, the local police department and an FBI agent came to my parents’ home and told them that the account where my father had sent the money was suspected of fraud and defrauding elderly people.

My dad soon confirmed that he was not able to withdraw any of his balance from the investment platform.

He had lost everything.

As part of the investment, my parents took out a HELOC, a home equity line of credit, on their house. The majority of that HELOC was given to scammers. My parents were devastated. They have lost their entire life savings, and will likely have to sell their house to pay off the HELOC.

My fiancé and I are doing everything we can to find ways to help. I had to close the company I co-founded, so I can’t personally support them financially. We canceled our wedding and set up a GoFundMe to help spread awareness and raise some money to help save our parents’ house.

Elderly immigrants can be easy scam targets

My parents are first generation immigrants from China. They came here in the 80s and had nothing. She worked extremely hard, working various jobs such as delivering newspapers, working as a live-in nanny, and various software positions. They worked really long hours to provide me with a home, a life, and opportunities.

It definitely seems like the scammers wanted to take advantage of a Chinese speaker, considering they reached out to my father in Chinese and asked for advice about living in America. There were all the elements that play into this, like the fact that my father is older – he’s 78 – is an immigrant, and probably not fully versed in understanding these potential vectors for attack.

How to avoid fraud and keep your loved ones safe too

When it comes to avoiding these types of scams, the most important thing is to proceed with caution when an unknown number contacts you. This applies to anyone – young, old.

Don’t provide personal information, and confirm that someone is who they say they are before continuing a conversation with them.

But let’s say they are successfully able to convince you that they are genuine. I think it’s really important for older people to tell their family or someone who can support them what’s going on before getting involved in anything.

I wish my dad had told me this was happening so I could have done something about it.

