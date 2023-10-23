My hustle – from ‘Mama Phua’ to owning a laundry cleaning business – Nairobi Wire

In a tale of determination and entrepreneurial spirit, Fiona Sempione, director and founder of AB Laundry, went from being known as “Mama Fua” (laundry lady) to running a successful laundry business during her college days. Have become the owner.

While studying biochemistry at Egerton University, Fiona’s entrepreneurial skills became evident when she hand-washed clothes for her college classmates. Her dedication and quality service earned her the nickname “Mama Phua” and she became so skilled that people lined up for her laundry services.

Fiona’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 when she cleaned clothes to raise tuition fees. Realizing the market needs during his college days, he focused on setting up his own laundry business, AB Laundry, a few kilometers away from the Egerton Njoro campus.

A dream turned into reality

“This is a story of a dream coming true through love, unity and the power of family. In 2014, while living on campus, I used to clean people’s clothes to supplement my tuition fees, which challenged me to start my own company for laundry solutions,” He said Enterprise.

During her time at university, Fiona did laundry on weekdays, and her customers were understanding, knowing her aim was to avoid conflict over space with other tenants on weekends.

The cost of their service was Rs 200 per bucket, a fee that some people sometimes found challenging to pay. Despite the financial struggles faced by some clients, Fiona persisted.

“It was hard work because I would clean the clothes, then make sure they were dry before giving them to the owner,” He said.

Upon graduating from university in 2017, Fiona had a clear vision of what path her life would take.

After completing market research, Fiona started Ebay Laundry in 2019 with savings of Sh47,000. He strategically invested in a washing machine and started soap manufacturing to supplement his laundry services.

Fiona invested in her business by purchasing the first washing machine at a cost of Sh32,000. Initially, they focused on cleaning items like heavy bedding and quilts

Innovation and Challenges

Facing both good and challenging times, Fiona identified the need for a commercial dryer on cold winter days when clothes failed to dry promptly. This became a game-changer for AB Laundry, enabling same-day drying and attracting a wider clientele including hotels, banks and Airbnb.

“We have had great moments where customers have trusted us over the years and been able to deliver results. The challenge that held us back was during cold days when clothes could not dry and customers needed them. To solve this, we had to import a commercial dryer,” He said.

Business Strategies and Lessons Learned

“I am a business-oriented person. For this I advocate self-employment. “Even on campus, I used to sell jewelery to supplement my laundry business.” He said.

He diversified his skills by taking communication courses to handle customers professionally and adopted digital marketing for business expansion.

“With technology, it is easier to market your business outside your area. I am using the social media space to ensure that I can reach my audiences and customers in Nakuru and beyond.” He added.

AB Laundry currently employs five people and receives a minimum of 20 duvet orders per day. On particularly busy days, orders are filled by the next day,

Fiona’s advice to aspiring laundry business entrepreneurs includes creating a solid plan, anticipating potential challenges and being open to bank financing for business growth.

Source: nairobiwire.com