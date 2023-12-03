My husband says that if we stay on rent we will become 'homeless'. We are 68 and 74 – do we buy a house instead?

Dear MarketWatch,

My husband is 68 years old and I am 74 years old. He earns $250,000 per year. We are renting a townhouse in a very expensive suburb of the Houston area, but our last rent increase was $300 a month!

My husband doesn’t want to look for a home that costs more than $300,000 because he doesn’t want to be a slave to rising rents. We would have to take out a mortgage of at least $100,000, which he says he can pay off in a year as he currently pays every other salary.

I would love to move to a 55+ community where we can rent a nice apartment and have amenities, with no property taxes or maintenance. He says we’ll end up homeless because our rent keeps going up, and we won’t be able to survive on our combined Social Security for long.

What is the best route to take?

Dear reader,

What’s best for both of you will depend largely on your finances — that is, your day-to-day spending and your nest egg for retirement.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to retirement housing. In some cases, renting may be the best option, as there are no maintenance, renovation or repair fees or taxes to worry about. On the other hand, as you’ve seen, with an owner-occupied home, the value (and any increase in that value) is entirely yours, and any increases in rent have no impact on you.

An over 55 community is not a bad idea, but many of them offer home purchases with maintenance fees, similar to condos or coops. It sounds like your husband is trying to avoid a cost of living increase that is out of your control, in which case, this may not be the best option for both of you, as the homeowner’s association could easily be yours. May increase maintenance charges or dues. Year after year. These locations will likely provide maintenance for the exterior of your home, including landscaping.

If you explore this option, ask the homeowners association who is on the board, how many times they have raised fees, how much funding is in contrast and whether you can attend community meetings, Rocket Mortgage suggests.

On the other hand, buying a home can be a very difficult task and can cost a lot of money. You’ll have to worry about maintenance – a new roof or boiler, or perhaps features to help you replace the old one when the time comes, like wider door frames and extra railings. As you mentioned, there are also property taxes and utility costs.

According to Redfin, the average listing home price in Houston is $340,000, while the average sales price is $311,300, which means it’s not impossible to find a home in the price range your husband is considering. However, before jumping into the housing market, get serious about your current and anticipated future budget.

Look at your projected income and expenses with the new house. Try to be as detailed as possible, and include expenses like your mortgage, property taxes, utilities, and other necessities including groceries, transportation, health care, etc. along with a realistic interest rate.

Paying off the mortgage early is a great goal, but only if you have extra money saved for emergencies and plan for retirement. These two goals should be divided – you don’t want to use retirement funds for an emergency, so that your retirement assets can grow over the long term and your emergency assets are liquid if you need money right away.

If you are relying heavily on Social Security, as it seems you may eventually have to do, it is important that no matter your choice in housing you have something to fall back on outside of Social Security. There is money for it. Receiving Social Security benefits is helpful, but it shouldn’t be your main source of retirement income — especially if you’re considering buying a home. There are expenses for both renters and homeowners alike, and if you’re not financially prepared, you’ll be in trouble, no matter what type of housing you choose.

