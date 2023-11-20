‘My Hindu faith gives me my freedom’: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – Sentinelasam

New York: Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said it was his Hindu faith that led him to his presidential campaign and as president he wants to make faith, family, hard work, patriotism “cool” again in America. want. ,

Speaking at ‘The Family Leader’ forum organized by The Daily Signal platform on Saturday, the 38-year-old talked about Hinduism, Christianity and his traditional family values.

“My faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign… I am a Hindu. I believe there is one true God. I believe that God has created a world for each of us. are put here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that we have a duty, a moral duty, to realize that purpose. They are God’s instruments who work through us in different ways, but we are still the same because God resides in each of us. That is the core of my faith,” Ramaswami said. Ramaswami, who was born to Indian parents who moved to the US from Kerala, also talked about the traditional values ​​instilled in him.

“I grew up in a traditional household. My parents taught me that family is the foundation. Respect your parents. Marriage is sacred. Abstinence before marriage is the way to go. Adultery is wrong. Marriage It’s between a man and a woman. Divorce is not just some preferences that you choose…You get married before God and you swear an oath to God and to your family,” the Republican presidential nominee said. Said.

Ramaswamy described Hindu and Christian faiths as “shared values” of God and said that as president he would make faith, family, hard work, patriotism and faith “cool” again in America.

“Can I be a president who promotes Christianity across the country? I can’t…I don’t think we should have that president of the United States doing that…but will I stand up for those shared values ? Can I do that? I promote them in the examples that we set for the next generations? You are absolutely right, I will! Because it is my duty,” Ramaswamy said.

In July this year, the Ohio-based biotech entrepreneur was targeted for his Hindu religion by a televangelist who asked citizens not to vote for him.

In August, conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter made racist comments against Ramaswamy and fellow Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley, calling their confrontation “Hindu business” during a Republican primary debate.

Ramaswamy is the country’s second Hindu presidential candidate after former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who ran as a Democrat in 2020.

In his addresses to prospective voters, Ramaswamy often laments that faith, patriotism, hard work and family “have disappeared, and been replaced by new secular religions in this country”. (IANS)

Also read: Trump advises fellow Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to be careful in what he says

See also:

Source: www.sentinelassam.com